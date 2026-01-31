Tonight's Game in Athens Postponed

Published on January 31, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







Tonight's game in Athens against the Rock Lobsters has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be rescheduled for a future date. Stay tuned for more information.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.