Hat Tricks Fall, 4-2, to Bobcats in Playoff-Seed Battle

Published on January 31, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks fell 4-2 to the Blue Ridge Bobcats in Game 2 of the weekend's fourth-seed showdown. With the loss, the Hat Tricks sit nine points out of the playoffs as the regular season winds down.

Danbury tested Bobcats goaltender Greg Hussey in his first start this season, outshooting Blue Ridge 24-11 in the first period. Despite more than doubling the Bobcats in shots, the Hat Tricks couldn't capitalize, and Blue Ridge made the most of its opportunities.

On a three-on-two rush at 5:27, Bobcats forward Dustin Jesseau beat Danbury goaltender Kyle Penton with a high wrist shot for his team-leading 14th goal of the season, giving Blue Ridge the 1-0 lead.

The Bobcats wasted no time in the second period, doubling their lead to 2-0 just 33 seconds in when Jesseau scored his second of the game with a one-timer in the slot.

After Blue Ridge defenseman Seth Bacon was called for cross-checking, the Hat Tricks showed some life when Jordon Kromm's point shot was tipped by Kaiden Kandereka for his sixth goal of the season at 11:40, cutting the Bobcats' lead to 2-1.

Following a hooking penalty on Jesseau, Kromm stayed involved on the power play, firing a point shot on Hussey that Anton Rubtsov put away on the rebound at 6:02 for Danbury's second power-play goal of the night to tie the game 2-2.

Despite the Hat Tricks' success on the power play, penalties throughout the first two periods limited their chances and gave Blue Ridge time on the man advantage.

The Bobcats scored the first goal in each of the first two periods, and the trend continued in the third. At 16:55, Blue Ridge forward Carson Andreoli won a race to a loose puck and backhanded a shot high to give the Bobcats a 3-2 lead.

At 4:36, Jesseau, who had hit the post on a breakaway seconds earlier, scored his third of the game for the second Bobcats' hat trick this season, giving Blue Ridge a 4-2 lead in the final five minutes.

After Danbury's attempt to pull Penton for an extra attacker resulted in a too-many-men penalty with under two minutes in regulation, the 4-2 score held as the final.

The Hat Tricks return home to host the Watertown Wolves on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Friday, Feb. 6 (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday, Feb. 7 (7:00 p.m.) at the Danbury Ice Arena, to take on the Watertown Wolves. Single-game tickets and partial season ticket packages are on sale and can be purchased in person at the Hat Tricks office located inside the Danbury Ice Arena at 1 Independence Way in Danbury, by calling (973-713-7547) or emailing (herm@danburyhattricks.com) the office, or online through Tixr. For the latest Hat Tricks news, visit www.danburyhattricks.com, follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/danburyhattricks), Instagram (@danburyhattricks), X (@DanburyHatTrick), TikTok (@danburyhattricks), and YouTube (@DanburyHatTricks), and subscribe to the Hat Tricks' newsletter.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.