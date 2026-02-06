Game Preview: Danbury Hat Tricks Host Watertown Wolves: February 6

Last time out

The Danbury Hat Tricks were swept in their weekend series, falling 4-2 to the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Saturday. With two straight losses, Danbury now sits nine points behind fourth-seeded Blue Ridge in the standings with 42 points.

At 5:27 in the opening period, Bobcats forward Dustin Jesseau capitalized on a three-on-two rush, beating Hat Tricks goaltender Kyle Penton with a high wrist shot to make it 1-0.

Thirty-three seconds into the second period, Blue Ridge doubled its lead to 2-0 when Jesseau tallied his second goal of the game on a one-timer.

The Hat Tricks would finally respond when forward Kaiden Kandereka tipped in forward Jordon Kromm's point shot on the power play to cut Blue Ridge's lead to 2-1 at 11:40.

Kromm stayed involved in the ensuing power play, putting a shot on Bobcats goaltender Anthony Shrum that forward Anton Rubtsov put away on the rebound to tie the game 2-2 at 6:02.

In the third period, Blue Ridge got back on the board at 16:55 when Bobcats forward Carson Andreoli's backhand floated over Penton's shoulder to give Blue Ridge a 3-2 lead.

Jesseau scored his third goal of the game and team-leading 16th of the season at 4:36 for the 4-2 lead in the final five minutes, which stood as the final.

Here are the takeaways from Danbury's loss:

Penalties negate newfound power-play success

The Hat Tricks' power play has struggled throughout the season, currently ranking second-to-last in the FPHL with a 13.3% conversion rate. Despite the numbers, the unit did find some newfound success against the Bobcats.

Danbury's lone goals, scored by forwards Genaro Fronduto and Rubtsov, both came on the power play - the team's first man-advantage goals since captain Jonny Ruiz scored against Watertown on Jan. 23.

But as the Hat Tricks' power play started to heat up, frequent penalties shifted the focus to the penalty kill. Among Danbury's 10 penalties in the loss, six of them forced the penalty kill into action.

Blue Ridge didn't convert on the power play, but the Hat Tricks' undisciplined play hindered their offense and allowed the Bobcats to score four even-strength goals en route to a crucial divisional win.

Kromm shows signs of finding late-season rhythm

After scoring two goals in Game 1 of the weekend series, Kromm followed the strong performance with one official assist in the box score and another that won't show up statistically.

On Danbury's first power play opportunity, the rookie fired a shot on Blue Ridge's net from the blue line that Kandereka tipped in for the Hat Tricks' first goal of the night. Kromm registered an assist on the play.

Just over five minutes later, on another man advantage, Kromm put another shot on net in the offensive zone. This time, Shrum kicked out a rebound, and Rubtsov put it away to tie the game.

If the Hat Tricks can rely on Kromm to create chances while up a man, look for the Calgary, Alberta native to get more ice time on the power play the rest of the regular season.

Breakout problems return for Hat Tricks

Throughout the 2025-26 season, Danbury has had hot and cold stretches on offense. One main factor in whether the forwards are clicking is the Hat Tricks' breakout and neutral-zone play - both of which struggled in the 4-2 loss.

The Bobcats did their homework, making it difficult for Danbury to break out of the defensive zone and carry the puck through the neutral zone. As a result, the Hat Tricks struggled to establish sustained offensive-zone time and pressure and were unable to match the Bobcats' scoring output.

With only divisional games remaining on Danbury's schedule, the team needs to establish a breakout and find lanes to move the puck through in the neutral zone. If nothing is addressed, opponents will continue to find success suffocating the Hat Tricks at both blue lines.

Head-to-head

In their last meeting on Jan. 24, Danbury defeated the Wolves 5-1 on the road. Hat Tricks forward Austan Bellefeuille starred as he tallied two goals in the first and second periods, while team-leading scorer Noah Robinson added an assist on each goal.

Danbury also received goals from Kromm, Kandereka and forward Maxim Maziarchuk, who extended his scoring streak to two games.

Overall, Danbury and Watertown have seen each other 11 times this season, with the Hat Tricks holding a 7-4 edge. The series has been marked by extremes, with five one-goal games and six decided by at least three goals.

About the Wolves

In their last 10 games, the Wolves are 2-5-3, with their most recent game being a 3-2 overtime loss to the Empire Division's No. 2 seed Port Huron Prowlers. Watertown rookie Yefim Mishkin recorded a goal and an assist in the tightly contested loss.

As it stands, the Wolves sit six points behind the Hat Tricks in the Empire Division, holding the sixth seed with a 9-19-5-2 record and 36 points. If the playoffs began this weekend, neither Watertown nor its opponent, Danbury, would qualify.

The Wolves' top three scorers all average at least a point per game. Leading the way is team-leading goal scorer Steven Klinck with 22 goals and 45 points, averaging 1.6 points per game. The third-year forward has also added 23 assists.

At 1.3 points per game, forward Egor Filippov is one of Watertown's best playmakers with his team-leading 26 assists. He's also added 16 goals for a total of 42 points in 32 games this season.

Mishkin continues to contribute in his first year. In 30 games, he is averaging a point per game with 17 goals and 13 assists.

Hat Trick headlines

Core group key as Hat Tricks push for postseason

At 11-19-3-3 with 42 points, Danbury has 20 games remaining, all against Empire Division teams, leaving little room for inconsistency. After a sweep by the division's final playoff team, Blue Ridge, the urgency has grown.

Offensively, the Hat Tricks will lean on Robinson and Rubtsov to lead the way. Robinson remains the team's leading scorer but has cooled following a productive stretch earlier in January. Rubtsov has stepped into a larger role since early January and is tied for the team lead in goals.

Eli Rivers has also provided a boost since arriving via trade, producing at a point-per-game pace in his first eight games.

On the defensive side, Kadyn Fennell has continued to generate offense from the blue line with a steady two-way presence.

In net, Penton has emerged as Danbury's top option since late December. He's posted a .921 save percentage over his last five starts, providing some stability. The Hat Tricks' climb into a playoff position hinges on this group contributing consistently down the stretch.

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Friday, Feb. 6 (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday, Feb. 7 (7:00 p.m.) at the Danbury Ice Arena, to take on the Watertown Wolves.







