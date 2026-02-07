FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

INDIANA SENTINELS at BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

3 SHG Propels the Black Bears

By Brooks Hill

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears got back in the win column on Friday night. The Black Bears scored three times while being shorthanded and shut out the Indiana Sentinels 5-0.

Austin D'Orazio scored just four minutes into the game. D'Orazio's goal proved to be the game-winning goal and the only even strength goal of the night. CJ Stubbs tallied his first of four points scoring the first shorthanded goal of evening at 15:44. Stubbs added one more goal in the final 30 seconds, but this one came on the power play. Three goals, three different ways for Binghamton in the first period.

The only marker in the second period came with 5:10 remaining. Stubbs connected with Ivan Bondarenko for the second shorthanded goal of the night. The Binghamton defense kept a ton of pressure away from Dominik Tmej, just allowing 11 shots on goal.

The final goal of the night came exactly 12 minutes into the third period. Once again, the Black Bears scored shorthanded. Kyle Stephan was on the receiving end of pass across the ice from Mac Jansen and made history scoring their third shorthanded goal of the game. Tmej turned away the final four shots he saw in the period, earning his second-career shutout.

Binghamton wins 5-0 on Friday night.

Sluggish Sentinels Fall 5-0 to Binghamton

By Andy Poetzinger

Binghamton, NY - Coming off a phenomenal weekend against Topeka where the Sentinels put forth two full 60-minute efforts to grab the weekend sweep, they came to Binghamton to take on the Black Bears who had dropped their last three in a row.

From the drop of the puck, the Sentinels could never get their game in order. Passes were not connecting, they had significant issues trying to exit their own zone, and to make matters worse, Binghamton looked back to their top form.

In the first period, Binghamton opened the scoring with Austin D'Orazio getting lost in coverage and potting his 15th into a wide-open net at the 15:57 mark of the period. A little over ten minutes later, the Black Bears would convert on a shorthanded goal with CJ Stubbs picking up his league leading 29th goal of the season to make it 2-0. The Sentinels would take a penalty in the dying seconds of the period, and Binghamton would cash in before the period would close. CJ Stubbs, with his second of the period waiting for a backdoor tap in put the Black Bears up by three to end the first.

The only scoring in the second period would come from Ivan Bonderenko on another short-handed goal. That would be Bonderenko's fourth point on the night to give the Black Bears a four-goal lead.

While the third period saw the Sentinels with three powerplay opportunities, they were unable to convert and would go 0-for-6 on the night. To pour salt in the wound, Binghamton would score their third shorthanded goal of the night thanks to Kyle Stephan's 16th goal of the season.

Binghamton improved their record to 29-5-1 and snap their three-game losing skid, while the Indiana Sentinels dropped to 8-21-4 on the season.

The Sentinels finish out the weekend in Binghamton tomorrow night at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. The puck drops at 7:00pm ET, and the Body Armor Pre-Game Show starts at 6:45 pm with Andy Poetzinger. Catch all the action on the Indiana Sentinels YouTube channel

BATON ROUGE ZYDECO at MONROE MOCCASINS

MOCCASINS' 18-GAME WIN STREAK ENDS IN LOSS TO ZYDECO

By Joseph Furtado

Monroe, LA- The Monroe Moccasins saw their franchise-record 18-game winning streak come to an end Friday night, falling 4-2 to in-state rival Baton Rouge Zydeco at the Monroe Civic Center.

Austin Albrecht opened the scoring for Monroe at 13:12 of the first period, extending his scoring streak to 21 games, but Baton Rouge responded late and never trailed again. The loss dropped the Moccasins to 25-5-2-2-0 on the season, while the Zydeco improved to 7-20-6-0-0.

Bailey Morrissette led Baton Rouge with two goals and an assist, tying the game with 20 seconds left in the first period before scoring the eventual game-winner at 5:49 of the third. Chris Ciolek added a power-play goal at 11:36 of the second period - his first goal since January 17, 2025 against the Danville Dashers.

Andrew Bellant pulled Monroe within one at 9:06 of the third period, but the Moccasins were unable to complete the comeback despite holding a 41-28 edge in shots. Tyler Larwood sealed the win with an empty-net goal at 19:04, his third against Monroe this year.

Despite the loss, Monroe still holds a 9-2 record against Baton Rouge this season. The loss snapped a nine-game winning streak against the Zydeco and marked just the second time Baton Rouge has beaten the Moccasins this season, with their previous win coming back in October.

Friday's result also marked Monroe's first loss since November 30, 2025 in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Athens Rock Lobsters. Five of the Moccasins' seven losses this season have come against Athens, with the remaining two against Baton Rouge.

The two teams will meet again in Baton Rouge later this month.Monroe will look to regroup and begin a new run next week starting with the Topeka Scarecrows.

WATERTOWN WOLVES at DANBURY HAT TRICKS

Late Goals Lift Wolves Past Hat Tricks 6-4

By Tyler Platz

Danbury, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks gave up some ground in the Empire Division, falling 6-4 to the Watertown Wolves in Game 1 of the weekend series.

In the first period, Watertown outshot Danbury 20-8. Despite the disparity, it was a one-goal game at the first intermission with the Wolves leading 2-1.

The Hat Tricks opened the scoring at 8:34 when forward Eli Rivers found a rebound in front of Wolves goaltender Breandan Colgan and put it away for the 1-0 lead. With the goal, Rivers extended his point streak to four games.

At 4:59, while Danbury and Watertown battled for possession along the boards in the Hat Tricks' zone, Wolves forward Brad Reitter slid the puck toward the slot, where forward Marquis Grant-Mentis beat Danbury goaltender Kyle Penton to tie the game 1-1.

The Hat Tricks nearly went into the second period tied with Watertown, but a late breakaway by forward Quinn Chevers gave the Wolves a 2-1 lead with 2.6 seconds left in the period.

In the second period, the Hat Tricks were able to establish control in the offensive zone after Wolves defenseman Adam Zimmerman's delay-of-game penalty. At 5:03, Danbury forward Joshua Tomasi capitalized on the man advantage, beating Colgan with a wrist shot to tie the game 2-2.

At 2:30, Watertown responded with its own power play goal to regain the lead when forward Yefim Mishkin's low point shot was tipped past Penton by forward Egor Filippov for the 3-2 lead. With the assist, Mishkin has now recorded a point in eight straight games.

After Hat Tricks forward Andre Simonchyk's late cross-checking penalty, the Wolves went on the power play with just over a minute left in the period. With nine seconds left, Filippov tallied his second power-play goal of the night to make it 4-2.

Watertown controlled the pace early in the third period, but Danbury got on the board first in the final frame at 13:27 when forward Anton Rubtsov scored for the second straight game to cut the Wolves' lead to 4-3.

The Hat Tricks were set up to tie the game with a power play after Watertown forward Darion Benchich's hooking penalty, but it was the Wolves who found the net.

At 13:04, after a faceoff win in the defensive zone, Watertown forward Steven Klinck broke away for a one on one with Penton and scored to make it 5-3 and extend his point streak to three games.

Late in the period, Mishkin tallied his third point of the night, scoring in tight on Penton after Danbury failed to clear its zone to extend Watertown's lead to 6-3. At 2:43, Rubtsov scored his second of the night on a rebound to make it 6-4 but it was too late as the score held for the final.

The Hat Tricks are back on the ice Saturday night for Game 2 of the weekend series against the Wolves. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at BILOXI BREAKERS

Barrow's Hat Trick Burns Biloxi

By Devin Dobek

Biloxi, MS -After a disappointing Georgia tour last weekend, the Breakers were excited to return to home ice to kick off a 6 game homestand. On Law Enforcement Weekend, Breaker Bay was excited to welcome their largest crowd of the year (2,654) with the hopes of kickstarting a playoff push. Unfortunately, Tyler Barrow's Hat Trick would spoil all the fun as Columbus cruised to a 7-2 victory.

In period 1 the teams went back and forth trading shots with neither Borodkin or Roy looking to budge. Biloxi was able to draw some powerplay time around the midway point, and needed to find a way to cash in. As has been the kryptonite all season long, at 11:13 Tyler Barrow picked up a loose puck off a turnover and was off to the races shorthanded. The reigning FPHL player of the month was able to cash in on the breakaway with a glove side wrister to make it 1-0 Dragons. 1:05 later, Brandon Lucchesi fired a near side pass to Trey Fischer that was one-timed home for his 6th of the season to tie the game at 1. The fun would last less than 3 minutes, as a bad bounce of the glass on a clearing attempt was collected by Columbus and sent in front for Alexander Jmaeff to redirect home his 5th of the season to put Columbus back ahead at 2-1. Through 20 minutes, the Dragons had a 1 goal lead, outshooting the Breakers 18-13.

Period 2 was all River Dragons. Coach Jerome Blanchard must've lit a fire under the Dragons because they became a well-oiled machine, dominating from start to finish. After killing off the rest of Tyler Barrow's double minor, at 2:49 Skate Skalde fired a wrist shot past Borodkin on the blocker side to extend the lead to 3-1. The Breakers seemed sloppy, and with Columbus playing a clean period there were no opportunities to take back any momentum with a powerplay. Across the midway point, at 12:14 Tyler Barrow lit the lamp again, with the assist belonging to Cody Wickline for his 200th FPHL point. Trailing by 3, the Breakers needed a late goal to climb back in. Held to just 7 shots in the frame, they just couldn't get anything going. Instead at 17:05, Scott Docherty potted a goal from just outside the blue paint in his first game back as a Dragon after an ECHL stint with South Carolina. Columbus took their 5-1 lead to the room after outshooting Biloxi 22-7 in the middle chapter.

Period 3 had a slow start offensively for both sides, but Columbus continued to tilt the shot totals in their favor. At 9:19, Tyler Barrow struck again with a hat-trick goal, his 25th of the season to make it 6-1. Less than 2 minutes later, on the powerplay Alexander Jmaeff redirected a Scott Docherty snapshot home to extend the Columbus lead to 7-1. Moments later, Biloxi went shorthanded again. However, at 12:35, Carter Thornton scored a five-hole goal shorthanded on a breakaway to cut the lead to 5. In the closing minutes, although the game was all but over, Brendan Spinale and Skate Skalde shed the mitts for round 2 in as many weeks. Spinale won definitively with a handful of strong rights to give the largest crowd of the season one last pop before the clock hit triple zeros with Columbus earning a 7-2 win.

Columbus wins their 7th straight, improving to 22-11-3. They'll head home to host the PeeDee Ice Cats tomorrow night at 6:05 CST. Biloxi falls to 6-28-1, and will get set to host the Baton Rouge Zydeco tomorrow night at 7:00 once again inside Breaker Bay.

COLUMBUS CORRALS SEVENTH CONSECUTIVE WIN BY DESTROYING BILOXI

By Liam Gotimer

Biloxi, MS -The Columbus River Dragons defeated the Biloxi Breakers by a final score of 7-2 on Friday night at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi.

At 11:13, while shorthanded, Tyler Barrow buried a shot on the breakaway, assisted by Josh Colten and Kyle Moore.

Sixty-five seconds later, Trey Fischer evened the score for the home side, assisted by Brandon Lucchesi and Fabian Lehner.

At 15:04, Alexander Jmaeff tipped in his third goal in as many games, with helpers from Kyle Moore and Joel Texmo.

In the second period at 2:49, Skate Skalde wired one home on a three-on-one, accounting for his second goal as a River Dragon, assisted by Jestin Somero and Scott Docherty.

At 12:14, Barrow scored again, assisted by Cody Wickline and Matthew Horan. For Wickline, the apple marked his 200th FPHL point.

Scott Docherty, in his first game back from the South Carolina Stingrays, lit the lamp, putting Columbus up by even more.

In the final frame, Barrow secured the hat trick, assisted by Matthew Horan and Jestin Somero. Shortly thereafter, Alexander Jmaeff added another for good measure.

Tyler Roy earned the win in net for Columbus, while Anton Borodkin suffered the defeat for Biloxi.

BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS at TOPEKA SCARECROWS

Topeka Comes Back In the Third, But Bobcats Persevere in Overtime, 2-1

By Jon Kliment

Topeka, KS -Topeka came into the weekend with their grip on third place fading down to just two points. The 4th place team, Blue Ridge, coming to town this weekend with a chance to create some distance. Topeka has struggled at home sitting just below .500 on the season and needing to find their footing. The Bobcats came in on a two game winning streak looking to keep riding the momentum into third in the division.

Though the Scarecrows came out with both passion and hunger in period one it was met with the same as Blue Ridge scratched and clawed to battle with the Scarecrows. Topeka had two chances on the power play, but weren't able to cash in. In fact the only goal of the period came with just 50 seconds to go as after Connor Lind deflected a Michael Mercurio pass it found the stick of Nikita Kozyrev who took advantage of Sammy Bernard going cross crease and put it over his shoulder for the 1-0 lead.

Topeka took chance after chance but it took a 3 on 1 rush 8:57 into the third period that saw each member of the line touch the puck as Cory Checco passed to Boston Bird whose shot was turned away onto the stick of Avery Smith whose shot bounced off of Anthony Shrum to Bird again who threw a backhand shot into the empty cage with Shrum sprawled for the tying goal, 1-1.

The teams went to overtime and at 1:17 the Bobcats found a way as former Scarecrow Carson Gallagher came out from behind the net and buried one past Bernard for the 2-1 victory in the extra frame.

Bernard stopped 23 of 25 in the loss.

