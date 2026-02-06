Prowlers Add Versatile Rookie

Published on February 6, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers have made a new signing for the first time since mid-November as they brought in rookie forward Alexander Ray the team announced Friday. The rookie began this season with the Pee Dee IceCats.

So far this season, the 25-year-old Swede has appeared in six games and fought Michael Greco of the Athens Rock Lobsters on Oct. 24.

"He competes really hard," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "He's a versatile player who can play both forward and defense. We're excited to see what he can do."

Ray spent the last 4 years playing NCAA DIII hockey at King's College. Last season, he put up one goal and six points in 18 games to wrap up an 81-game career in which he put up 25 points. The 6'3" centerman also finished with 450 face-off wins, fourth in program history.

