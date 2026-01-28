Series Preview: Into the Wolves Den

The Port Huron Prowlers will pay their first visit to Watertown Municipal Arena since the 2022-23 season when they face the Watertown Wolves this weekend. It's the first of Port Huron's two trips to Watertown this season.

The Prowlers are coming off of a weekend where they expected to play twice but only hit the ice once due to weather. On Saturday in Port Huron, they thoroughly dominated the Indiana Sentinels in a 5-1 win behind Bobby Price's hat trick. The teams were supposed to rendezvous on Sunday in Indiana, but a winter storm forced the postponement of that game. Port Huron is 20-12-0 with 58 points, good for second in the Empire Division.

The Wolves are in another rut having lost four-straight including both against the Danbury Hat Tricks last weekend. On Friday in Danbury, Yefim Mishkin tied the score with under two minutes remaining in regulation to earn both teams a point. Anton Rubtsov broke a scoreless shootout in the third round and Mishkin couldn't respond so the Hat Tricks took the extra point. The next night in Watertown, the visitors controlled the game and left with a 5-1 win after a balanced offensive attack. The losses leave the Wolves further behind in sixth in the Empire at 11-18-4 with 35 points.

SEASON SERIES (TIED 1-1)

Oct. 17 @ Port Huron: Wolves 6, Prowlers 2

Oct. 18 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 2, Wolves 1

LAST MEETING

Arttu Heikkilä broke a 1-1 tie in the third period to help the Prowlers bounce back and earn a weekend split. Bailey Huber made 23 saves to get the win in his pro debut.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Bryan Parsons (D) - Let's go with a former Wolf who had a goal and an assist the last time the Prowlers were in Watertown including the only power-play goal of his FPHL career. He also fought now-Blue Ridge Bobcat Zachary Ross the last time these teams met in October.

Wolves - Steven Klinck (F) - Watertown's goals and points leader has gone three games without finding the back of the net which may not seem like a long time but it's his longest drought this season.

STAT CENTRAL

The Prowlers have scored shorthanded in back-to-back games after not scoring a man down in their first 30 contests this season ... The Wolves are giving up the most goals per game among Empire Division teams and second-most in the FPHL ... The Prowlers have scored the fewest goals (102) this season among FPHL teams with a positive goal differential ... The Wolves have not been shut out at home since Prowlers netminder Ian Wallace blanked them on April 8, 2023

SERIES SCHEDULE

Jan. 30, 7:30 P.M. at Watertown Municipal Arena (Watertown, NY)

Jan. 31, 7:30 P.M. at Watertown Municipal Arena (Watertown, NY)

Both games will be available live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.







