Series Preview: Dollars and Sents

Published on January 21, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

A franchise that knows a lot about home-and-homes, thanks to the rivalry with the Motor City Rockers the past three years, will play its only one of the season this weekend as the Port Huron Prowlers take on the Indiana Sentinels. Both teams returned to action last weekend after 13 days without a game.

The Prowlers welcomed in the Danbury Hat Tricks for the only time this season. Port Huron fell behind 3-0 in the third period on Friday and a late comeback attempt wasn't enough in a 3-2 defeat. The loss snapped a seven-game win streak for the Prowlers. The teams combined for three goals in a 2:06 span of the first period, including Port Huron's first shorthanded goal of the season. The 2-1 Port Huron lead stayed until Reggie Millette hit the empty netter to seal the deal with 5.2 seconds to go. The Prowlers are still second in the Empire Division at 19-12-0 with 55 points, but they could be in third by the time the puck drops on Saturday.

The Sentinels hosted the Columbus River Dragons for the first time ever. On Friday, Kyle Moore's first second-period goal made it 2-0 and then his second made it 3-1. Indiana was a step behind in the 3-2 loss. The next night was a true goalie battle between John Werber and Tyler Roy. Ryan Galvin beat Werber in the second period and Roy stopped all 32 shots he faced as the Dragons came out on top. The Sentinels are still last in the Empire at 6-19-4 with 21 points.

SEASON SERIES (PORT HURON LEADS 5-3)

Nov. 14 @ Port Huron: Sentinels 9, Prowlers 3

Nov. 15 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 4, Sentinels 3

Nov. 26 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 4, Sentinels 2

Dec. 13 @ Port Huron: Sentinels 4, Prowlers 3

Dec. 14 @ Port Huron: Sentinels 4, Prowlers 2

Dec. 31 @ Indiana: Prowlers 3, Sentinels 2 (OT)

Jan. 2 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 4, Sentinels 3 (OT)

Jan. 3 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 5, Sentinels 1

LAST MEETING

A high shooting percentage was the story offensively for the Prowlers as they put home five goals on just 18 shots, including jumping out to a 3-0 lead on eight first-period shots. Bobby Price scored twice and Reid Cooper stopped 28 of 29 Sentinels attempts on net.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Matt Graham (D) - Although he didn't score last weekend, Graham still leads the Prowlers in goals with 14 and got the OT winner the last time these teams faced off in Indiana.

Sentinels - Bohdan Zinchenko (F) - The quick, shifty forward was activated off IR last week and assisted on both Indiana goals over the weekend. He's a top offensive threat when he's on the ice.

STAT CENTRAL

Alex Johnson (PHP) is one assist away from 200 as a Prowler ... John Werber (IND) has lost his last 4 starts ... Bobby Price (PHP) has a point in 7 of his last 8 games with 6 multi-point efforts in that span ... The Sentinels have scored 8 goals over their last 5 games

SERIES SCHEDULE

Jan. 24, 8:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Jan. 25, 7:30 P.M. at Hamilton Community Ice Arena (Columbus, IN)

Tickets to the first game are available at phprowlers.com/tickets and both will be available live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.







