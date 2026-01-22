IceCats Sign Apollon

Published on January 21, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







FLORENCE, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats announced today the team has signed 6-foot-3, 220-pound forward Divyne Apollon ahead of the team's weekend set in Binghamton against the Black Bears.

The 20-year-old Apollon previously appeared in nine games with the SPHL's Quad City Storm, amassing 44 minutes in penalties in his time there. A Seat Pleasant, MD native, he also played six games for the Sherwood Park Crusaders of the BCHL with one goal and 66 minutes in penalties.

Pee Dee visits Binghamton for a pair of 7 pm starts this Friday and Saturday night. With just 11 home games remaining in the regular season, it's never been more affordable to be a full season ticket holder for IceCats hockey! Packages start at just $182 for the rest of the season! For more information or to select your seats today, email tickets@peedeeprohockey.com.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.