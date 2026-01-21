Zydeco Wrap Three-Game Road Series against the Topeka Scarecrows

TOPEKA, Kan. - The Baton Rouge Zydeco wrapped up a three-game road series against the Topeka Scarecrows over the weekend, earning a split while battling through a physical and competitive set at Landon Arena.

Friday, January 16 - Topeka 4, Baton Rouge 2

The Zydeco opened the weekend with a hard-fought battle on Friday night but came up short in a 4-2 loss despite controlling much of the play.

Baton Rouge generated sustained offensive pressure throughout the game, finishing with a commanding 41-24 advantage in shots on goal, but Topeka capitalized on special teams and timely finishing to build a three-goal cushion through two periods. The Scarecrows struck late in the first period on the power play, then added two more goals in the second to take a 3-0 lead into the third.

The Zydeco showed resilience in the final frame. Dmitry Kuznetsov got Baton Rouge on the board with a power-play goal early in the period, converting a setup from Tyler Larwood and Jake Cox. Just moments later, Bailey Bilney-Morrissette followed with an even-strength tally to cut the deficit to one and inject life into the Zydeco bench.

Baton Rouge continued to push late, but an empty-net goal sealed the result for Topeka. Despite the loss, the Zydeco's offensive pressure and third-period surge set the tone for the remainder of the weekend.

Saturday, January 17 - Topeka 1, Baton Rouge 4

The Zydeco delivered their strongest performance of the weekend on Saturday night, earning a decisive 4-1 victory highlighted by a milestone moment from Dmitry Kuznetsov.

Blake Keller opened the scoring early in the first period, finishing a setup from Nick Ketola and Kuznetsov to give Baton Rouge a 1-0 lead. The assist on Keller's goal marked the 200th point of Kuznetsov's professional career, a significant milestone for the veteran forward and a testament to his continued impact in all situations. After Topeka briefly tied the game later in the frame, the Zydeco seized control in the second period.

Jake Cox restored the lead just under three minutes into the middle frame, capitalizing on sustained offensive pressure. Later in the period, Baton Rouge extended the advantage on the power play as Tyler Larwood buried a feed from Jonah Devereux and Ross Bartlett.

In the third period, Ketola put the game away with an even-strength goal, finishing the night with a goal and two assists. Baton Rouge locked things down defensively from there, closing out the 4-1 win and evening the weekend series.

Sunday, January 18 - Topeka 4, Baton Rouge 0

Sunday's series finale proved to be a challenging afternoon for the Zydeco, as Topeka earned a 4-0 shutout to close the three-game set.

The Scarecrows opened the scoring midway through the first period and added a second goal late in the frame to take early momentum. Baton Rouge responded with a stronger second period, generating quality chances and limiting Topeka's offensive zone time, but was unable to break through.

Topeka extended the lead early in the third period on the power play before adding an even-strength goal later in the frame. The Zydeco continued to compete throughout the afternoon and finished with 30 shots on goal, but were turned aside as Topeka closed out the victory.

Baton Rouge finishes the road weekend with a 1-2 record and will look to regroup as they prepare for their next stretch of games.







