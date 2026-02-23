Zydeco Split Weekend Highlighted by Statement Win over Division-Leading Athens

Published on February 23, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







BATON ROUGE, LA - The Baton Rouge Zydeco wrapped up a three-game weekend at the Raising Cane's River Center with a statement victory over the Continental Division-leading Athens Rock Lobsters, highlighting a weekend that showcased both the team's resilience and ability to compete with the league's top clubs.

The weekend began Friday night with a 7-3 loss to Athens, as a difficult first period set the tone. The Rock Lobsters struck early, scoring four times in the opening frame to put Baton Rouge on their heels. Goaltender Edward Coffey made the start before Bailey Stephens entered in relief, providing stability and keeping the Zydeco within reach.

Despite matching Athens in pace and generating strong offensive pressure, Baton Rouge struggled to convert early opportunities. Athens extended their lead in the second period before forward Narek Aleksanyan got the Zydeco on the board late in the middle frame. Baton Rouge continued to battle in the third, with Aleksanyan adding his second goal and captain Tyler Larwood scoring in the closing minutes to cap the late push.

The Zydeco responded in a big way Saturday night, delivering one of their most complete performances of the season with a 6-3 victory over the division-leading Rock Lobsters. After Athens opened the scoring, Baton Rouge answered quickly, with Larwood tying the game before the Zydeco erupted for three unanswered goals in the second period. Contributions throughout the lineup, including goals from Bailey Morrissette, Curtis Hansen, Matthew Bazarin, and a two-goal effort from Ilnur Madiarov, fueled the win.

Stephens turned aside 35 shots in net, making several key saves during critical stretches as Athens pushed late. The victory marked the second time this season Baton Rouge has defeated the top team in the Continental Division, further reinforcing the Zydeco's ability to compete with elite opponents. According to the official game sheet, Athens outshot Baton Rouge 38-32, but the Zydeco capitalized on their chances and played with structure and discipline throughout the night.

Sunday afternoon, Baton Rouge fell 8-2 to the Monroe Moccasins to close out the demanding weekend stretch. The Zydeco struck first, as Bailey Morrissette opened the scoring early, but Monroe responded with a five-goal first period to seize momentum. Ilnur Madiarov added a second-period goal, assisted by Tyler Larwood and Curtis Hansen, but the Moccasins continued to control the pace and extended their lead in the third. Monroe outshot Baton Rouge 63-36 in the contest, using sustained pressure and special teams to dictate the game.

Despite the results, the weekend showed encouraging signs for the Zydeco, including offensive depth, resilience, and the ability to rebound quickly against top competition. Baton Rouge will now shift focus to the road as they prepare for a two-game series in Topeka next Friday and Saturday.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2026

Zydeco Split Weekend Highlighted by Statement Win over Division-Leading Athens - Baton Rouge Zydeco

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.