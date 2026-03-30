Zydeco Split Weekend Set in Biloxi Behind Overtime Thriller

Published on March 30, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Baton Rouge Zydeco earned a hard-fought split in a two-game road set against the Biloxi Breakers at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, bouncing back with an overtime victory after dropping the opener on Friday night.

Game 1: Breakers 7, Zydeco 4

Biloxi set the tone early in the series opener, building momentum with a strong offensive push that ultimately proved difficult for Baton Rouge to overcome. Despite the final score, the Zydeco generated consistent pressure, outshooting the Breakers 46-34 on the night.

Baton Rouge opened the scoring on the power play, as Narek Aleksanyan found the back of the net off feeds from Bailey Morrissette and Ilnur Madiarov to give the Zydeco an early 1-0 lead. However, Biloxi responded quickly and capitalized on key opportunities, scoring three times in the first period to take control.

The Zydeco continued to push offensively, with goals coming across each period, including a shorthanded tally from Aleksanyan that highlighted Baton Rouge's effort level. Still, Biloxi's ability to convert at even strength proved to be the difference, as the Breakers built and maintained their lead throughout the game.

In net, Bailey Stephens made the start before Edward Coffey entered in relief, combining to keep Baton Rouge within reach during key stretches despite the Breakers' scoring surge.

Game 2: Zydeco 3, Breakers 2 (OT)

Baton Rouge responded in a big way on Saturday night, grinding out a 3-2 overtime victory to earn the split.

After falling behind early, the Zydeco showed resilience, tightening up defensively and generating sustained offensive pressure. Baton Rouge controlled stretches of play and finished with a 41-38 edge in shots.

The comeback effort featured key contributions throughout the lineup, including a power-play goal from Scott Shorrock off assists from Curtis Hansen and Kim Miettinen to help swing momentum. Later, Tyler Larwood added an even-strength goal to keep Baton Rouge within striking distance.

In overtime, it was Nick Ketola who delivered the game-winner, finishing a play set up by Narek Aleksanyan and Tyler Larwood to secure the victory for Baton Rouge

Between the pipes, Edward Coffey turned in a strong performance, making key saves throughout the game to help the Zydeco weather early pressure and hold Biloxi scoreless over the final two periods and overtime.

These two will face off for the final time this season in two weeks for the season finale at the Raising Canes River Center.

This upcoming weekend for the Zydeco they head back to Topeka to take on the Scarecrows.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2026

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