Zydeco Battle Through Tough Weekend Series against Monroe

Published on March 17, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







BATON ROUGE, LA - The Baton Rouge Zydeco wrapped up a three-game weekend series against the Monroe Moccasins at the Raising Cane's River Center, showing resilience and pushback despite falling in all three contests.

Monroe opened the weekend with a 4-0 victory on Friday night, capitalizing on early momentum and strong goaltending. The Moccasins struck first in the opening period and steadily built their lead throughout the game, including a power-play goal late in the second period. Baton Rouge generated consistent pressure, finishing with 28 shots on goal and outshooting Monroe in the third period, but were unable to solve Moccasins goaltender Chris Branch.

Saturday night saw a tighter contest, with the Zydeco battling throughout a physical and penalty-filled game before falling 4-2. After Monroe opened the scoring, Don Carter Jr. responded in the second period to tie the game at 1-1. The Moccasins regained the lead late in the period and extended it early in the third before Scott Shorrock pulled Baton Rouge back within one. Despite a late push with the extra attacker, Monroe sealed the win with an empty-net goal in the final minute.

The Zydeco showed their strongest push of the weekend in Sunday's finale, rallying from a 4-0 deficit before ultimately falling 4-3. Monroe jumped out to a three-goal lead in the first period and added another early in the second, but Baton Rouge refused to go away. Garrett Johnson got the Zydeco on the board in the second period, and Tyler Larwood scored twice in the third to bring Baton Rouge within one. The Zydeco outshot Monroe 37-33 and carried momentum late but were unable to find the equalizer.

Across the weekend, Baton Rouge continued to generate offensive opportunities and showed noticeable fight, particularly in the latter stages of games. The Zydeco's third-period efforts on both Saturday and Sunday highlighted the group's resilience, as they consistently pushed back and created chances under pressure.

Baton Rouge will now shift focus to the road as they prepare for an upcoming trip to Blue Ridge this week.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026

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