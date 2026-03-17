Decorated Hoehn Joins the Black Bears

Published on March 17, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the signing of Potsdam Bears' Forward, Mason Hoehn. The native of Highlands Ranch, Colorado becomes the fifth collegiate-signee of the season for Binghamton.

Mason spent the last four seasons playing at SUNY-Potsdam at the NCAA DIII level. Over those seasons, he appeared in 94 games for the Bears, registering 21 goals and 26 assists. He spent one season serving as an Assistant Captain and then in his senior year was named Team Captain.

Prior to attending SUNY-Potsdam, Hoehn played high school hockey at Valor Christian High School all four years and was a state champion in the 19-20 season. He was also named all-state player in both of his final two seasons.

He then was a member of the Richmond Generals in the USPHL-Premier and Springfield Jr. Blues in the NAHL. He stands at 6'2", 185 lbs. and adds another right-handed shot to the Black Bears forward group.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026

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