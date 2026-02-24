Wolves Acquire Inlow in Exchange for Klinck

By request of the player, The Watertown Wolves have traded Steven Klinck to the Topeka Scarecrows. The Watertown Wolves organization would like to extend a heartfelt THANK YOU to Steven Klinck for the heart, grit, and passion he brought to the ice every single night - every shift, every battle, every moment in a Wolves sweater.

Your work ethic, dedication, and commitment to the pack never went unnoticed. You represented this city and this organization with pride, and your presence in the locker room and on the ice will truly be missed.

We know the Topeka Scarecrows are gaining not just talented players, but competitors with character and heart. They will absolutely be better because of you.

Thank you for everything you gave to Watertown. Once a Wolf, always part of the pack.

