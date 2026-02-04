Wolves Gear up for Another Danbury Road Trip

For the fifth time this season, the Wolves will head to the Danbury Ice Arena in Danbury, CT. to face the Hat Tricks for two games. It will be games twelve and thirteen of the regular season meetings between the two teams. The Hat Tricks have won seven of the previous eleven games.

For Watertown, getting back to the win column has proven to be a tough task, including heart breaking losses this past weekend to Port Huron, with both games decided by official replay of questionable goals.

Even with tough losses, the Wolves players have continued to keep positive attitudes, and are determined to right the ship, and make a run towards a playoff spot.

Watertown trails Danbury by 6 points in the battle for the fifth spot in the Empire division with the Hat Tricks sitting at 42 points followed by the Wolves at 36. Both teams continue to chase the Blue Ridge Bobcats who currently hold the final playoff spot with 51 points.

The Wolves debuted a new number 19 patch on their jerseys this week in honor of the Hat Tricks captain Jonny Ruiz who recently suffered a stroke. Jonny is a well respected veteran of the FPHL, and a great guy off the ice. The Wolves will carry the patch for the remainder of the season, and we continue to pray for Jonny, his family, and the Hat Tricks organization.

