Hops N Hockey - March 1st
Athens Rock Lobsters News Release
After last week's winter weather forced a postponement, we're excited to officially announce the new date for Hops N Hockey presented by Terrapin now set for Sunday, March 1st, 2026 at 4:05 PM.
The Athens Rock Lobsters can't wait to welcome fans back for one of the most popular theme nights of the season, combining high-energy hockey with great beer, interactive elements, and exclusive Terrapin-themed experiences. Following the snowstorm and out of an abundance of caution for our fans, staff, and community, this new date allows us to deliver the full Hops N Hockey experience as originally planned.
Hops N Hockey Tickets
What to Expect on Hops N Hockey Night
Presented by Terrapin, the rescheduled game will feature all of the same exciting elements fans were looking forward to, including:
Beer tastings and sampling opportunities
Intermission games and on-ice entertainment
Themed activations and concourse fun
Giveaways and Terrapin x Rock Lobsters collaborations
It's the perfect night for craft beer lovers, hockey fans, and anyone looking for a fun, social game-day atmosphere.
Don't Miss the Terrapin Package
Fans can elevate their Hops N Hockey experience with the Terrapin Package, which includes:
One game ticket
One beer
Exclusive Rock Lobsters swag featuring Terrapin branding:
Foam finger koozie
Hockey puck keychain
One-color party cup
Pom-pom hockey stick
Souvenir puck
Tote bag
Terrapin Bobblehead (newly added!)
This limited package is the best way to take home unique collectibles while enjoying a night of hockey and hops. Already a Season Ticket Holder and just want the Terrapin Items? Call the front office and get upgraded to get just the items. Call the front office at: 706-510-2959
We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding during the postponement and can't wait to see you on March 1st at 4:05 PM for Hops N Hockey.
For ticket information and Terrapin Package availability, visit the Athens Rock Lobsters website or contact the front office.
