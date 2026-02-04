Hops N Hockey - March 1st

Published on February 4, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







After last week's winter weather forced a postponement, we're excited to officially announce the new date for Hops N Hockey presented by Terrapin now set for Sunday, March 1st, 2026 at 4:05 PM.

The Athens Rock Lobsters can't wait to welcome fans back for one of the most popular theme nights of the season, combining high-energy hockey with great beer, interactive elements, and exclusive Terrapin-themed experiences. Following the snowstorm and out of an abundance of caution for our fans, staff, and community, this new date allows us to deliver the full Hops N Hockey experience as originally planned.

Hops N Hockey Tickets

What to Expect on Hops N Hockey Night

Presented by Terrapin, the rescheduled game will feature all of the same exciting elements fans were looking forward to, including:

Beer tastings and sampling opportunities

Intermission games and on-ice entertainment

Themed activations and concourse fun

Giveaways and Terrapin x Rock Lobsters collaborations

It's the perfect night for craft beer lovers, hockey fans, and anyone looking for a fun, social game-day atmosphere.

Don't Miss the Terrapin Package

Fans can elevate their Hops N Hockey experience with the Terrapin Package, which includes:

One game ticket

One beer

Exclusive Rock Lobsters swag featuring Terrapin branding:

Foam finger koozie

Hockey puck keychain

One-color party cup

Pom-pom hockey stick

Souvenir puck

Tote bag

Terrapin Bobblehead (newly added!)

This limited package is the best way to take home unique collectibles while enjoying a night of hockey and hops. Already a Season Ticket Holder and just want the Terrapin Items? Call the front office and get upgraded to get just the items. Call the front office at: 706-510-2959

We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding during the postponement and can't wait to see you on March 1st at 4:05 PM for Hops N Hockey.

For ticket information and Terrapin Package availability, visit the Athens Rock Lobsters website or contact the front office.







