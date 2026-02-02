Lobsters Blow the Candles out on Biloxi for Clawdius' Birthday

ATHENS, GA. - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Biloxi Breakers 7-1 on team mascot Clawdius' birthday Sunday afternoon in Akins Ford Arena.

After defeating Biloxi in record-breaking fashion last Friday, Garrett Milan wasted no time in burying a loose puck for the lead just 3:06 into the contest.

12 minutes later, Malik Johnson doubled the advantage as he waited at the edge of the crease waiting for chaos to pay off. A bouncing puck found the Montreal native, who made no mistake.

It was a better start to the second period for the visitors, cutting the deficit to one on a Kyle Heitzner power-play goal; however, a pair of Athens goals just seven seconds apart stopped any Mississippi momentum. First, Eli Lieffers squeezed one through Anton Borodkin for his first Rock Lobster goal just 29 minutes into his Athens debut before Daniil Glukharyov banged one in at the back door to make it 4-1.

There was another bang-bang moment in the third period, as Dustin Perillat scored two goals in the matter of a minute to extend the advantage of 6-1.

Carter Shinkaruk logged a goal in his fifth-straight game to put the finishing touches on a night where Athens logged a franchise-record 72 shots on goal.

On the other side, William Lavallieré stopped 30 of the 31 shots he saw.

The Rock Lobsters (23-6-5-0, 79 pts) return to play Feb. 13 at 8:05 p.m. with a series opener in Monroe, La. against the Moccasins.







