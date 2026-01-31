IceCats Deal Lobsters First Home Loss of the Season

Published on January 30, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







ATHENS, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters were defeated in Akins Ford Arena for the first time this season, falling 4-2 to the Pee Dee IceCats on Friday evening.

The physical play that's taken place between the two squads this season continued into Friday's game, and that was highlighted by a heavyweight bout between Kyle Pow and Divyne Apollon in the first period.

After a 0-0 first period, the scoring started with three-straight power play goals between the two teams in the second frame. Patriks Marcinkevics netted through traffic with 3:06 gone before Carter Shinkaruk rifled a laser in at the 10:53 mark. Dzianis Zaichyk backhanded the third man-advantage goal of the period through the five hole of Carter McPhail as the 1-1 scoreline lasted just two minutes.

Converting on a nifty feed from Kayson Gallant, Filip Virgili sniffed out the top shelf on the short side to knot affairs back up at 2-2, but a late-period rush from Pee Dee was finished off by leading IceCat scorer Alexander Legkov.

The Rock Lobsters racked up the shots with 25 in the third, but couldn't find a way past a red-hot Parker Rutherford who logged 50 saves on the night.

Pee Dee have been known to let up late goals on the year, but stood tall and secured the three points with a Patriks Marcinkevics empty netter in the final minute.

The Rock Lobsters (22-6-5-0, 76 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena tomorrow night to seek revenge against the IceCats with puck drop scheduled at 7:05 p.m. Tickets can be found here. Fans can keep updated on the weather by keeping an eye on the Athens Rock Lobsters' social media channels.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.