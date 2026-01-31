Thunderbirds Win Overtime Decision over Black Bears, 5-4

Published on January 30, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Twin City Thunderbirds won an overtime decision by a final score of 5-4 over the Binghamton Black Bears Friday night at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Josh Labelle scored two goals, including the overtime game winner for the Thunderbirds. Zach White, Roman Kraemer, and Jan Salak also scored during the matchup for Twin City. Boris Babik made 47 saves, including 5 during the overtime, to record the victory in goal for the Thunderbirds. Twin City returns to action tomorrow night in another road contest against Binghamton. The puck drops at 7:00pm ET.

Josh Labelle scored his fifth goal of the season at 10:09 of Friday's opening period to give the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead in the battle. Zach White recorded an assist on the scoring play. The assist for White was his fortieth point of the season. Mac Jansen tied the game with a powerplay goal for the Black Bears with under four minutes left to play in the 1st period. CJ Stubbs and Austin D'Orazio each collected an assist on the scoring play. The Black Bears outshot the Thunderbirds by a 12-10 margin during the 1st period, and the 2nd period began in a 1-1 tie.

Mac Jansen scored his second goal of the night for Binghamton forty-four seconds into Friday's 2nd period to give the Black Bears a 2-1 lead in the matchup. The scoring play was assisted by CJ Stubbs and Ivan Bondarenko. Zach White scored a five-on-three powerplay goal at 11:59 of the 2nd period to tie the game at 2-2. Gus Ford and Josh Labelle each collected an assist on the scoring play. Roman Kraemer netted an even-strength goal at 13:54 of the middle period to give Twin City a 3-2 lead. Zach White and Josh Labelle each recorded an assist on Kraemer's scoring play. Each team posted 14 shots on goal during Friday's 2nd period, and the Thunderbirds carried a one-goal advantage into the 3rd period.

Jan Salak scored a powerplay goal at 12:43 of the 3rd period to give Twin City a two-goal lead in the contest. Gus Ford and Connor Craig each recorded an assist on the scoring play. CJ Stubbs scored a goal at 15:28 of the 3rd period to bring Binghamton within one goal of Twin City's lead. Stubbs' goal was assisted by Austin D'Orazio and Ivan Bondarenko. The Black Bears elected to lift goaltender Wyatt Friedlander for an extra attacker with less than two minutes to play in the 3rd period. Ivan Bondarenko netted a game-tying goal with less than one minute to play to force an overtime finish to the contest. Austin D'Orazio and Mac Jansen each collected an assist on the scoring play. Binghamton outshot Twin City by a 20-15 margin during the 3rd period.

Gavin Yates was called for a high-sticking infraction just over three minutes into the overtime to give the Thunderbirds a four-on-three powerplay. Josh Labelle scored the game-winning goal on the powerplay for Twin City with just over one minute left to play in the overtime period. Labelle's goal was his second of the game, and was scored unassisted. The Thunderbirds were outshot 5-2 in the overtime, and 51-41 overall in Friday night's battle. Twin City improved to 14-17-1 on the 2025-2026 season with the victory.

Boris Babik made 47 saves on 51 shots to post the win in goal for the Thunderbirds. Wyatt Friedlander recorded the overtime loss in net for the Black Bears in a 36-save-on-41-shot performance.

