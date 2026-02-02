Thunderbirds Help with Cleanup Efforts for NASCAR Clash

Published on February 2, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Twin City Thunderbirds players joined NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Todd Gilliland, and others Monday at Bowman Gray Stadium to help with snow removal efforts ahead of Wednesday's Cook Out Clash. The Thunderbirds returned home on Sunday following a two-game road sweep of the Binghamton Black Bears on Friday and Saturday. Twin City became the first team in the FPHL this season to win back-to-back games over the Black Bears. Cleanup efforts at the speedway continue following this weekend's historic snowfall in North Carolina.

Zach White, Josh Labelle, Chad Purdy, Egor Ramanau, and Richard Durina assisted in today's efforts as the venue prepares to host the event on Wednesday. All on-track sessions were moved to Wednesday out of an abundance of caution due to hazardous road conditions in Winston-Salem and the surrounding areas.

This year's running of The Clash will be the second held at Bowman Gray Stadium after the event was moved to Winston-Salem following a three-year stint at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Wednesday's race will be only the fifth time The Clash has been held outside of the Daytona International Speedway, since the event's inaugural race in 1979, won by Buddy Baker. The 2026 Clash will be the 48th in the event's history. Last year's running of The Clash was the first NASCAR Cup series event to take place at Bowman Gray Stadium since the 1971 Myers Brothers 250. Chase Elliott, 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, and eight-time most popular driver, won last year's edition of The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. Elliott dominated the race, leading 171 of 200 laps.

Practice and qualifying is set for 1:30 p.m. ET on the FOX Sports App. The Last Chance Qualifier (75 laps) will take place at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX before the Cook Out Clash at 6 p.m. ET on FOX, HBO Max, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The Twin City Thunderbirds are idle this weekend, and will hit the ice again on Friday, February 13th in a road game against the Pee Dee IceCats. Twin City's next home games will be played back-to-back against the Watertown Wolves on Friday, February 27th and Saturday, February 28th. Puck drop for Friday's game is set for 7:35pm ET, and Saturday's matchup will begin at 6:05pm ET.

Tickets to home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.