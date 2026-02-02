Green Shines Despite Tough Result, Zydeco Hit the Road Next Week

The Baton Rouge Zydeco battled through a rare one-game weekend but couldn't solve the Monroe Moccasins on Friday night, falling 4-0 at the Monroe Civic Center.

Despite the final scoreline, goaltender Connor Green turned in one of his strongest performances of the season. The Zydeco netminder faced constant pressure all night, stopping several point-blank chances and flashing highlight-reel saves to keep Baton Rouge within striking distance. Monroe outshot the Zydeco 36-14, but Green's effort prevented the game from getting out of hand early and gave his team opportunities to push back.

Monroe opened the scoring midway through the first period and added two more in the second before tacking on an insurance marker in the third. Baton Rouge generated chances late but couldn't break through offensively against Moccasins goaltender Tyler Masternak.

The Zydeco penalty kill remained active in a physical contest that featured multiple minor penalties on both sides, while the defense battled to clear traffic and block shooting lanes in front of Green.

With the short weekend behind them, Baton Rouge quickly turns its attention to a two-game road swing. The Zydeco travel to Monroe on Friday for a rematch before heading south to Biloxi on Saturday night.

Puck drop is set for Friday at Monroe and Saturday in Biloxi as Baton Rouge looks to bounce back and carry momentum into next week.







