Zydeco Sweep Breakers for First Weekend Sweep, Shutout, and Back-to-Back Wins of the Season

Published on December 30, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BILOXI, MS - The Baton Rouge Zydeco delivered a milestone weekend on the road, sweeping the Biloxi Breakers in a two-game series at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. The victories marked Baton Rouge's first weekend sweep, first shutout, and first back-to-back wins of the 2025-26 season, as the Zydeco continue to build momentum heading into the new year.

The Zydeco opened the weekend with a 3-1 victory on Friday night, setting the tone early and closing strong late. Baton Rouge scored twice in the opening period and added an empty-net goal in the final minutes to secure the win. Nick Ketola found the back of the net in the opener, beginning what would become a productive weekend, while the Zydeco outshot Biloxi and played a structured, disciplined game in all three zones.

Saturday night delivered a historic result. Behind a composed and confident performance from goaltender Connor Green, the Zydeco earned a 3-0 shutout, the first of the season for both Green and the team. Green turned aside 35 shots, anchoring a defensive effort that limited second chances and controlled play throughout the night. Ketola continued his hot hand by scoring for the second straight game, giving him goals in back-to-back contests as Baton Rouge extended its offensive pressure.

The offensive milestone of the night belonged to Blake Keller, who scored his first goal as a Zydeco, punctuating a strong team performance and sealing the win late in regulation. And Nick Ketola found goals in both games going on a two game goal streak.

With the weekend sweep, the Zydeco are now riding a six-game point streak, posting three wins and three overtime losses over their last six games. The recent run reflects growing confidence, improved execution, and a commitment to playing complete, competitive hockey as the season progresses.

The Zydeco will look to carry this momentum forward as they return home for their next game on New Years Eve against Topeka at 3:05PM, and on the weekend against Athens, continuing to build on a stretch that has featured steady goaltending, timely scoring, and resilient team play.







