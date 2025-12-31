Weekend Preview: Wolves vs. Black Bears

Published on December 30, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Wolves will close out 2025 and begin 2026 battling the Binghamton Black Bears in a three game set. The Wolves will travel to the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton for a New Years Eve special, with the puck drop slated for 5:00PM. The two teams will then travel to Watertown for a Friday and Saturday tilt to start the new year. Game time for both nights is 7:30PM, with doors opening at 6:00PM.

The Black Bears are in the midst of a fourteen game win streak, and have a strangle hold on the number one spot in the Empire Division as well as the best record in the FPHL.

The Wolves and Black Bears have met seven time previously this season with Binghamton taking the win in all those contests.

Binghamton is lead by the leagues leading point getter, C.J. Stubbs with 53 points including 21 goals and 32 assists. They also feature a tandem of goal keepers who are tops in the league. Dominik Tmej sits atop the goals against average with a 2.11, while the veteran Connor McAnanama has twelve wins to lead the FPHL.

The Wolves' Steven Klinck leads the team with 15 goals and 16 assists for 31 points, and Egor Filippov's 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points. The goal tending duties have been divided by rookie Matt Lenz, and Breandan Colgan, who recently played his 200th career professional regular season game.

So bring your New Years noise this weekend and help your Wolves finally howl at the moon and take a bite out of those Black Bears.

