Series Preview: Flipping the Calendar

Published on December 30, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers and Indiana Sentinels will wave good-bye to 2025 and welcome in 2026 with three meetings in four nights.

The Prowlers dealt with a weather-related postponement but still played both scheduled games in Danbury last weekend. Friday's affair was moved to Sunday due to a snowstorm, so the series began Saturday. In that game, Danbury took the lead twice, but was only in front for a total of 1:35 thanks to a pair of quick responses from Port Huron. Matt Graham's second-period goal gave the Prowlers a lead they wouldn't relinquish and they took the game 4-2. Port Huron broke open a 3-0 lead in the second period the next night and clamped down defensively for a 4-1 win. The Prowlers are 15-11-0 with 45 points and are strengthening their hold on second in the Empire Division.

The Sentinels hosted the struggling Blue Ridge Bobcats and split a pair of back-and-forth contests. On Friday, Indiana held leads of 2-1, 3-2 and 4-3, but Brandon Reller's goal in the final minute sent the game to overtime and, eventually, a shootout. Ethan Esposito scored in the second round and Chris Curr stopped all three Blue Ridge shooters to secure the extra point. It was Curr's first pro win against the team that traded him away. The next night, the Sentinels battled back from a 3-1 deficit and the score was tied 4-4 heading into the third. Denis Radchenko scored the only goal of the final frame to help the Bobcats snap their losing skid. Indiana is still bringing up the rear in the Empire at 6-16-2 with 19 points.

SEASON SERIES (INDIANA LEADS 3-2)

Nov. 14 @ Port Huron: Sentinels 9, Prowlers 3

Nov. 15 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 4, Sentinels 3

Nov. 26 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 4, Sentinels 2

Dec. 13 @ Port Huron: Sentinels 4, Prowlers 3

Dec. 14 @ Port Huron: Sentinels 4, Prowlers 2

LAST MEETING

Indiana built a 3-0 lead by the second period and held off a Port Huron rally to get its first sweep in franchise history. Denver Craig led the way offensively with two goals and an assist while John Werber made 43 stops.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Bobby Price (F) - Price and the rest of his line have been finding success using their speed and relentlessness on the forecheck. The 25-year-old has found the back of the net in three-straight games.

Sentinels - Denver Craig (F) - The rookie has found the scoresheet in each of his last 10 games as he continues to break out offensively. Craig registered multiple points in five of those 10 games.

STAT CENTRAL

Matt Graham (PHP) is riding a four-game goal streak, the longest by a Prowler this season ... Denver Craig (IND) is the only Indiana forward with a positive +/- rating (+6) ... The only time the Prowlers have lost when leading at the end of the 1st or 2nd period this season was Dec. 12 vs Indiana (led 2-1 after 1st, lost 4-3) ... The Sentinels have given up the most shorthanded goals in the Empire Division (8) while the Prowlers are the only Empire team to not score shorthanded yet this season

SERIES SCHEDULE

Dec. 31, 7:30 P.M. at Hamilton Community Ice Arena (Columbus, IN)

Jan. 2, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Jan. 3, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

The Prowlers will be hosting 80's Night with an adult jersey giveaway courtesy of The Exhibit on Friday and Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Night on Saturday. Tickets to both games are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.