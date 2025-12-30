Athens Rock Lobsters to Unveil New Alternate Jersey on New Year's Eve

Published on December 30, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







The Athens Rock Lobsters are set to close out 2025 in a big way; with the live unveiling of a brand-new Alternate Jersey during their New Year's Eve home game on Wednesday, December 31 at 7:05 PM.

The reveal will take place inside Akins Ford Arena as the Rock Lobsters take on the Columbus River Dragons, giving fans in attendance the exclusive first look at a jersey that will be worn as the fourth alternate for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Designed with intention and pride, the new Alternate jersey represents everything the organization stands for; Georgia roots, Athens culture, and the community that has fully embraced professional hockey as its own. From the moment the Rock Lobsters took the ice in Athens, the support from fans, families, and local partners has helped shape the identity of the team both on and off the ice. This jersey is a reflection of that bond.

"This jersey is everything Georgia," said Britton Briley, Chief Marketing Officer of the Athens Rock Lobsters. "It represents honor, pride, and the community that welcomed us with open arms. Northeast Georgia didn't just adopt this team, they became family. This design is something we're extremely proud to wear and display as our fourth alternate jersey for the remainder of the 2025-26 season."

The unveiling will happen live during the game, making New Year's Eve the only place to experience the moment as it happens. Fans watching from the stands will see the jersey revealed for the first time on the ice, marking a special milestone in the continued growth of Rock Lobsters hockey.

Adding to the excitement, the New Year's Eve matchup will feature the team's "New Year's Eve Around the World" theme, celebrating different time zones throughout the night. After the Rock Lobsters score their first home goal, fans can look forward to a balloon drop, with select balloons containing special New Year's Eve prizes.

Fans won't have to wait to take the new look home. Replica versions of the new Alternate jersey will be available for purchase during the game at the Rock Shop, located outside Gate One and on the main concourse. Quantities will be limited, making New Year's Eve the first and best opportunity to secure this new piece of Rock Lobsters history.

With a live jersey reveal, a high-energy rivalry game, New Year's Eve festivities, and the chance to be part of a moment that represents the heart of the organization, December 31 is shaping up to be one of the most memorable nights of the season.

Tickets are available now. Don't miss your chance to see the new Alternate jersey unveiled live and ring in 2026 with the Athens Rock Lobsters at Akins Ford Arena.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.