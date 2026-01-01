Rock Lobsters Draw 5,000+ Fans for Three Straight Home Games

Published on January 1, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







If the final stretch of 2025 proved anything, it's this - Athens Rock Lobsters hockey is building real momentum, and the energy inside Akins Ford Arena is undeniable. Over the past three home games, Rock Lobsters fans didn't just show up - they showed out, filling the arena with passion, noise, and pride. Three straight crowds of more than 5,000 fans created an atmosphere that felt bigger, louder, and more electric with every puck drop:

5,548 fans - December 12

5,772 fans - December 27

5,208 fans - December 31

From families and longtime supporters to first-time fans experiencing Rock Lobsters hockey for the first time, Akins Ford Arena has become a true home-ice advantage. The energy in the building has been felt by everyone - on the ice, on the bench, and throughout the organization. As the calendar turns to 2026, the Rock Lobsters aren't slowing down. In fact, the excitement is only growing.

Scott Hull, President of the Athens Rock Lobsters summed it up best as the team looks ahead to what's next:

"You can feel it when you walk into the arena," Hull said. "This community has embraced Rock Lobsters hockey in a big way. These crowds aren't just numbers; they're momentum. Our fans are helping set the tone for where this organization is headed as we move into 2026."

That momentum carries directly into one of the most anticipated nights of the season: the first-ever NASCAR Night at Akins Ford Arena on January 10. With themed nights quickly becoming a signature part of the Rock Lobsters experience, NASCAR Night is expected to deliver another high-energy, packed-house environment that continues to raise the bar for game nights in Athens.

For the team, this stretch isn't just about attendance; it's about connection. It's about building a culture, creating memories, and turning every home game into an event the city rallies around.

As 2026 begins, one thing is clear: Athens is behind this team. The building is rocking. And the Rock Lobsters are just getting started.







