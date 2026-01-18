Athens' Win Streak Snapped at Eight by Pee Dee
Published on January 17, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Athens Rock Lobsters News Release
FLORENCE, S.C. - The Athens Rock Lobsters fell 5-1 Saturday night in a series finale against the Pee Dee Ice Cats, snapping an eight-game win streak for the Crustaceans.
The hosts logged another early goal on the weekend, with Alexander Legkov wrapping it around just 45 seconds in.
Jordan Popoff doubled the Ice Cats' advantage later on in the period with his first goal since Nov. 1, 2024.
The captain tried to be the catalyst again tonight, with a dangle and finish from Carter Shinkaruk clawing one back for the Lobsters six minutes into the second period; however, Patriks Marcinkevics restored the multi-goal advantage on the man advantage with 36 seconds left in the frame.
The Ice Cats iced the game in the third with a power play goal from Trevor Lord and a late-stage tally from Dominiks Marcinkevics.
The Rock Lobsters return home to Akins Ford Arena to take on the Biloxi Breakers for the first time this season next weekend. Game one drops the puck on Friday, Jan. 23.
