Shorthanded Goal Lifts Prowlers Past Hat Tricks, 3-1

Published on January 17, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Danbury Hat Tricks split the weekend series in Port Huron, falling 3-1 to the Prowlers in Game 2.

Unlike the first game of the weekend series, when he scored, Danbury forward Kadyn Fennell appeared to open the scoring with a tip-in goal early in the first period. After a review, the goal was waved off.

Prowlers forward Bobby Price opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal, making up for hitting the post moments earlier. He beat Hat Tricks goaltender Kyle Penton on a two-on-one at 12:34 to put Port Huron up 1-0.

At 10:58, seconds after Danbury's first power play ended, Hat Tricks forward Anton Rubtsov extended his point streak to seven games, beating Prowlers goaltender Reid Cooper in tight to tie the game 1-1.

Twenty-seven seconds later, Port Huron regained the lead when forward Vincent Dekumbis, after assisting on the first goal, scored on a wide-open backdoor chance to make it 2-1.

Neither team pulled ahead in the second period, and the score remained 2-1 after 40 minutes. The best chance of the period came from Hat Tricks forward Eli Rivers, who broke up a Port Huron pass for a breakaway but could not finish as he looked to extend his point streak to four games.

After a similar third period in which both the Hat Tricks and Prowlers struggled to gain an edge, Port Huron sealed the win on Reginald Millette's empty-net goal as the clock wound down to secure a 3-1 victory.

Danbury returns to home ice Friday at 7:30 p.m. when they host the Watertown Wolves.

