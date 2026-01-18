River Dragons Swarm Sentinels in 1-0 Win

COLUMBUS, IN - The Columbus River Dragons beat the Indiana Sentinels 1-0 on Saturday night, at the Hamilton Community Center in Columbus, Indiana.

Tyler Roy manned the crease for the roadside, while John Werber, who backed up Chris Curr last night for the Sentinels, got his chance.

At 9:25 of the first period, Tyler Barrow received a major penalty for slashing, ending his evening early.

Columbus, though, despite being shorthanded, did an exceptional job of closing passing lanes, blocking shots, and even had a look at the opposition's cage. As a result, the Sentinels did not score, even with five minutes of power-play time.

The first goal of the game came in the middle frame, off of the stick of forward Ryan Galvin. Mike Winn started it all with a blue line shot, and Galvin pounced on the rebound.

The River Dragons would shut down their opposition throughout the remainder of regulation, leading to the victory.

Tyler Roy, making a second consecutive start in net, denied 32 in the shutout win for Columbus, while John Werber suffered the defeat in goal for Indiana.

"Tyler Roy was incredible," Head Coach Jerome Bechard said. "The first ten minutes we were fantastic, but we got a little bit cute afterward. We came out flying again to start the second, and we got rewarded with the goal. Overall, I'm pleased with the weekend, and shoutout to our guys for stepping up without Tyler Barrow."

The River Dragons are back at home next week, for back-to-back meetings with the Baton Rouge Zydeco. Grab your tickets!







