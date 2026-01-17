Thunderbirds Set for Rematch against Bobcats

Published on January 17, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WYTHEVILLE, VA. - The Twin City Thunderbirds are set for tonight's rematch against the Blue Ridge Bobcats at Hitachi Energy Arena following last night's 4-3 road loss. Puck drop for tonight's matchup between the Thunderbirds and Bobcats is set for 7:30pm ET.

Twin City (11-16-1) remains the 4th place team in the FPHL's Continental Division standings despite dropping the last four games. Zach White, Jon Buttitta, and Roman Kraemer each netted a goal for Twin City in last night's road loss. Boris Babik made a career-high 58 saves during the matchup, and has made over 100 total saves in his last two starts. Roman Kraemer scored the Thunderbirds' 20th powerplay goal of the season during the 2nd period of last night's game. Twin City has posted a 4-5-1 record over the past ten games, and enters tonight's game against Blue Ridge with a 2-8-1 record in road games during the 2025-2026 regular season. Scoring leaders for Twin City entering tonight's road game include Gus Ford (19), Zach White (17), and Roman Kraemer (9). The Thunderbirds' next home game is NASCAR Night on Saturday, January 24th at 6:05pm ET. The NASCAR Night matchup against Blue Ridge will be Twin City's only home game in more than a month. The Thunderbirds will return home again to host the Watertown Wolves on Friday, February 27th at 7:35pm ET following next Saturday's NASCAR Night game.

Blue Ridge (14-15-1) enters tonight's home game against Twin City on a four-game winning streak following last night's 4-3 victory at Hitachi Energy Arena. The Bobcats have posted a 5-4-1 record over the last ten games, and enter tonight's contest as the 4th place team in the FPHL's Empire Division standings. Nikita Kozyrev, Carson Andreoli, Danny Martin, and Filip Hlavac each netted a goal for Blue Ridge in last night's one-goal victory over Twin City. Anthony Shrum collected the win in net for the Bobcats in a 25-save-on-28-shot-effort. Scoring leaders for Blue Ridge entering tonight's home game include Justin Daly (14), Brandon Reller (11), and Danny Martin (10). The Bobcats will return to action next weekend in another two-game series against the Thunderbirds. Friday night's game will be hosted by Blue Ridge at Hitachi Energy Arena and will begin at 7:30pm ET. Saturday's game is NASCAR Night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena, and puck drop is scheduled for 6:05pm ET.

Tonight's game is set to begin at 7:30pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube and WTOB Radio. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). #FlockTogether







