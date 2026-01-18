IceCats Set New FPHL Single Game Attendance High in Win

FLORENCE, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats set a new 2025-26 single game attendance record with 7,837 fans on Military Appreciation Night, a 5-1 win over the Athens Rock Lobsters.

Dominiks Marcinkevics recorded a goal and three assists to pace the offense, while Alex Legkov had a goal and two assists. The IceCats also scored twice on the power play to help Parker Rutherford to his first win in his first Pee Dee start.

The win earned the IceCats a weekend split with Athens and keeps them in a tie with Twin City for the final playoff spot in the Continental Division.

Notes:

7,837 fans at Florence Center is the most any team has drawn in the FPHL this season.

Jordan Popoff scored his first goal of the season.

Trevor Lord recorded a Gordie Howe Hat Trick with a goal, assist and a fight.

Five IceCats recorded multi-point games in the win

The Binghamton Black Bears are up next for the IceCats, who will not play at home again until February 13, 14 and 15 against the Twin City Thunderbirds. Tickets are on sale now for all remaining IceCats home games via the Florence Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.







