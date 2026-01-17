Athens Comes Back to Beat Pee Dee 4-3

Published on January 16, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







FLORENCE, SC - The Athens Rock Lobsters scored twice in the final five minutes of regulation to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 win over the Pee Dee IceCats on Friday night at Florence Center.

Pee Dee started the game shorthanded due to a penalty for leaving the ice late for warmups, but the league's most dangerous shorthanded team struck just 1:37 into the first period to take a 1-0 lead. Patriks Marcinkevics scored on a breakaway for his 19th goal of the season and the team's league-leading 11th shorthanded marker of the year.

Athens responded with a pair of goals 1:44 apart to establish a 2-1 lead 8:17 into the second, but Pee Dee would dig back into the game.

Trevor Lord evened the game with a late second period goal, a wrist shot from the blueline that found a way through the legs of Rock Lobsters goaltender Carter McPhail. Then the IceCats opened the third period with a goal from Alexandr Legkov just after the expiration of a power play chance to take a 3-2 lead.

Once again, Athens knocked out a pair of goals in quick succession, this time in the final five minutes to take a lead Pee Dee could not overcome despite pulling goaltender Sean Kuhn for the extra attacker.

Notes:

Dennis Zaichyk recorded a pair of assists, his first two-assist game with the IceCats. IceCats part owner and 26-year Marine Corps veteran Kevin Boggs signed as a celebrity player on Friday as part of Military Appreciation Weekend. Tomorrow night's Military Appreciation Night game is close to sold out, with a record crowd expected at Florence Center.

The same two teams will rematch on Saturday at 7:15 pm for Military Appreciation Night, with the Powers Properties pregame show starting at 7 pm on 100.5 FM and the IceCats YouTube Channel @PeeDeeIceCats.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.