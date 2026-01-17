Hat Tricks Snap Prowlers' Streak

Published on January 16, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers saw their seven-game win streak come to a close in a 3-2 defeat to the Danbury Hat Tricks. It was the Hat Tricks' first win over the Prowlers this season.

A ceremony to raise Dalton Jay's 92 to the rafters preceded the game and the action started early. Kadyn Fennell tipped home a shot from Ian Tookenay to break the ice for Danbury. That 1-0 lasted to the intermission despite a 12-3 shots advantage for Port Huron.

Eli Rivers made it 2-0 in the second with his fifth tally in his third game as a Hat Trick. Anton Rubtsov got a breakaway goal in the third and Danbury seemed comfortable in front.

"In the second period, we had a lot of uncharacteristic mistakes that resulted in odd-man chances," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "The shots were heavily in our favor all night, but the chances we gave up in that second period were crazy."

Port Huron didn't go down without a fight. Jamie Bucell entered the offensive zone and sent a back-door pass, helped by Nick Favaro, to Lukas Lacny who tapped it home. Then, Reggie Millette ripped a shot high glove on Kyle Penton to make it a one-goal game. Kyle Penton stoned the Prowlers a couple of times in the final seconds to seal the win.

"I think it comes down to execution at the end of the day," Millette said. "We had a lot of chances to score goals and we just have to score them."

Reid Cooper took the loss with 18 saves.

Penton stopped 38 shots to add to his win column.

The Prowlers and Hat Tricks rematch on Saturday night at 6:05 P.M. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.