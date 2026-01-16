Hat Tricks Sign Forward Maxim Maziarchuk to Standard Contract

DANBURY- The Danbury Hat Tricks have announced the signing of forward Maxim Maziarchuk on a standard contract for the 2025-26 season.

The 5-foot-11 Minsk, Belarus, native spent the past two seasons at Morrisville State University, an NCAA Division III school (2024-26). In 25 games played, Maziarchuk totaled 15 points (4g, 11a) and 6 penalty minutes.

Prior to his time at Morrisville, the 22-year-old split his time between the USPHL Premier (Hampton Roads Whalers) and EHL (New York Apple Core). With the New York Apple Core in the 2023-24 season, he totaled 25 points (11g, 14a) and 20 penalty minutes in 15 games played.







