Danbury Hat Tricks Announce Exhibition Game vs. FDNY Hockey Team - March 11th

Published on January 15, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to announce a 2nd special exhibition matchup this season, this time against the FDNY Hockey Team on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 7:00 PM at the Danbury Ice Arena.

This event will bring together professional hockey and New York City's Bravest for an exciting night. Fans can expect a fast-paced, hard-hitting game as the Hat Tricks take on one of the most well-known First Responder hockey programs in the country.

The FDNY Hockey Team, made up of active and retired New York City firefighters, travels nationwide playing exhibition games that celebrate camaraderie, service, and the passion of the game. Their visit to Danbury marks a special opportunity for fans to see them compete against the Hat Tricks on home ice.

FDNY team Captain Tommy Reno commented, "This will be an energetic and hard-fought contest by both teams. We are looking forward to heading to Danbury."

"We're honored to welcome the FDNY Hockey Team to the Danbury Ice Arena. This should be a fantastic event. Nights like this are fun for everyone as it brings the team and the community together." said Hat Tricks President, Herm Sorcher.

Hat Tricks season ticket holders purchase discounted tickets by calling the Hat Tricks office 973-713-7547 or by emailing, herm@danburyhattricks.com.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.