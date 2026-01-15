Goaltender Greg Hussey Returns

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







The Blue Ridge Bobcats are proud to announce the re-signing of goaltender Greg Hussey to the Bobcats roster.

A Bobcats fan favorite, Hussey enjoyed a strong season with the Bobcats last year. In 12 games, he posted an impressive 2.58 goals-against average and a .958 save percentage, recording two shutouts and helping lead the franchise to its first-ever playoff berth.

"We were thrilled to hear that Greg had interest in returning to the Bobcats," said Bobcats management. "Given our current goaltending situation, there was no better time to bring Greg back into the fold. Both Greg and Anthony gives us a chance to win every night."

Additional Roster News:

Goaltender Hunter Virostek has been placed on team leave.

Hussey is expected to be in the lineup this weekend as the Bobcats faceoff with the Twin City Thunderbirds. Tickets available now at www.blueridgebobcats.com/tickets







