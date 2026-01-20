Blue Ridge Bobcats Sign Offensive Defenseman Timothy St. Pierre; Place Klinecky on Family Leave

The Blue Ridge Bobcats have signed offensive defenseman Timothy St. Pierre.

St. Pierre spent this season playing in France 3, where he recorded 3 goals and 4 assists in 9 games. The 6'1", 195-pound native of Rimouski, Quebec, Canada developed through the QJHL (second tier) junior system, posting 69 points (30 goals, 39 assists) in 98 games, and adding 17 points (9 goals, 8 assists) in 14 playoff games last season.

St. Pierre is known for his offensive instincts and puck-moving ability from the blue line and is expected to add another dimension to the Bobcats defense.

Additional Roster News

Assistant Captain Daniel Klinecky has been placed on family leave due to a family illness. Klinecky is expected to return later in the season as the Bobcats prepare for their playoff push.

"I feel terrible leaving my team during this time, but family comes first in my life," Klinecky said. "I want to thank the Bobcats organization for supporting me and encouraging me to go home and be with my family. I can't wait to get back to the team for the playoff push."

In accordance with league rules, Klinecky will be placed on FTR (Failure to Report) status during his leave.

The Blue Ridge Bobcats fully support Daniel and his family during this time and look forward to welcoming him back later this season.







