Thunderbirds to Host NASCAR Night

Published on January 20, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Twin City Thunderbirds are bringing the speed, star power, and spectacle of NASCAR to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena on Saturday, January 24th at 6:05pm ET. The promotional night will be filled with driver appearances, autograph sessions, and more! The Thunderbirds will host the Blue Ridge Bobcats in a rivalry showdown on the ice. Tickets to this event are selling quickly, and fans are encouraged to secure their seats soon and be part of one of the most unique theme nights of the 2025-2026 season.

Fans can expect a full night of race-day energy at the arena, highlighted by appearances from NASCAR Cup Series drivers Ty Dillon, and Cole Custer. NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Driver Jayson Alexander will also be participating in the event. In addition to NASCAR drivers, the Thunderbirds will also host local short track drivers Riley Neal, Tommy Neal, Mike Speeney, and Chase Robertson. The drivers will take part in the ceremonial puck drop to begin the game, and fans will have the opportunity to meet them during a pregame autograph session. Adding to the pregame excitement, the official pace car of the 2026 NASCAR Clash will take a couple of laps on the ice before the game, setting the tone for an unforgettable evening. Fans will get an up-close look of a race car displayed in the front lobby throughout the night. Doors open at 4:00pm ET, and fans are encouraged to arrive early for autograph signings before puck drop. Every guest entering the building will also receive a free NASCAR Night poster. Fans can also gear up with all-new Thunderbirds/NASCAR hats and shirts, available at the Flock Shop.

Tickets to home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). #FlockTogether







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2026

Thunderbirds to Host NASCAR Night - Twin City Thunderbirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.