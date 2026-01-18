Thunderbirds Defeat Bobcats, 5-3

WYETHVILLE, VA. - The Twin City Thunderbirds defeated the Blue Ridge Bobcats by a final score of 5-3 Saturday night at Hitachi Energy Arena. Gus Ford (2), Jan Salak, Dionne Demke, and Jacob Schnapp scored goals for the Thunderbirds in the victory. Boris Babik collected the win in net for Twin City in a 40-save-on-43 shot effort. Twin City will return to action next weekend in a home and home series with Blue Ridge. The Thunderbirds will travel to Hitachi Energy Arena for a 7:30pm puck drop against the Bobcats on Friday night, and return home to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Saturday night to host the Bobcats for NASCAR Night at 6:05pm ET. Tickets to NASCAR Night on Saturday, January 24th may be purchased online by visiting WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236.

Dustin Jesseau gave the Bobcats a 1- 0 lead just under seven minutes into Saturday night's showdown. Daniel Klinecky and Daniel Martin each notched an assist on Jesseau's powerplay goal. Zach Ross gave Blue Ridge a two-goal advantage in the matchup with an even-strength scoring play at 7:36 of the 1st period. Justin Daly and Seth Bacon recorded an assist on the goal. Jan Salak scored his tenth goal of the year at 10:54 of the 1st period to put the Thunderbirds on the scoreboard for the first time in Saturday night's matchup. The goal was assisted by Corey Cunningham and Connor Craig. Dionne Demke netted his first career FPHL goal at 16:54 of the 1st period to bring the game to a 2-2 tie. Demke previously skated for the Port Huron Prowlers, Elmira River Sharks (defunct), and Athens Rock Lobsters, but his first scoring play as a professional hockey player was accomplished wearing a Thunderbirds sweater. Zach White recorded an assist on Demke's first career goal. Gus Ford netted his team - leading twentieth goal of the season at 18:56 of Saturday's opening period to give the Thunderbirds a 3-2 advantage in the matchup. Ford's goal was assisted by Jon Buttitta and Troy Harwell. Twin City was outshot by an 18-14 margin during the 1st period, but carried a one-goal lead into the 2nd period.

Twin City and Blue Ridge battled back and forth during Saturday's middle period, but neither team was able to net a goal. The Thunderbirds were outshot by a 16-13 margin during the 2nd period, and the 3rd period began with Twin City leading by a 3-2 score.

Jacob Schnapp gave Twin City a 4-2 advantage in the matchup at 6:32 of Saturday's final period. Nate Keeley recorded an assist on Schnapp's even-strength scoring play. Dustin Jesseau scored a goal for Blue Ridge at 13:57 of the 3rd period to cut into Twin City's lead. Danny Martin and Filip Hlavac each notched an assist on the scoring play. The final goal of Saturday's game was netted on the powerplay by Gus Ford. Ford's goal was his second of the game, and team-leading twenty-first of the season. Zach White and Josh Labelle each recorded an assist on the scoring play. Twin City outshot Blue Ridge 15-9 during the 3rd period, and was outshot by an overall margin of 43-42 during the contest.

Boris Babik won a game in net for the Thunderbirds for the ninth time this season, and forty-third time in his FPHL career with Saturday night's result. Anthony Shrum made 37 saves on 42 shots and dropped the game in net for the Bobcats. Twin City improved to 12-16-1 on the 2025-2026 regular season in the victory.

The Twin City Thunderbirds are bringing the speed, star power, and spectacle of NASCAR to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena on Saturday, January 24th, at 6:05pm ET. Fans will get an up-close look of a race car displayed in the front lobby throughout the night. Adding to the pregame excitement, the official pace car of the 2026 NASCAR Clash will take a couple of laps on the ice before the game, setting the tone for an unforgettable evening. Doors open at 4:00pm ET, and fans are encouraged to arrive early for autograph signings before puck drop. Every guest entering the building will also receive a free NASCAR Night poster. The NASCAR presence continues on the ice as the featured drivers will take part in a ceremonial puck drop to start the game. Fans can also gear up with all-new Thunderbirds/NASCAR hats and shirts, available at the Flock Shop. Fans are encouraged to secure seats soon and be part of one of the most unique theme nights of the season. The list of drivers attending the event will be released soon.

Tickets to home games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena may be purchased online by visiting WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727- 2236. The Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).

