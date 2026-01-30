Thunderbirds Set for Road Series against Black Bears

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Twin City Thunderbirds are set for this weekend's two-game road series against the Binghamton Black Bears at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. The matchup is a rematch of the 2024 & 2025 FPHL Commissioners' Cup Finals. Tonight's game is the first game of a seven-game road trip for the Thunderbirds. Puck drop for each road game this weekend is scheduled for 7:00pm ET.

Twin City (13-17-1) battled back from a multi-goal deficit Saturday evening at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena for a 4-3 overtime victory over the Blue Ridge Bobcats. Roman Kraemer scored twice, including the game-winning goal in overtime. Zach White and Jan Salak also scored goals for Twin City during the matchup. Boris Babik made thirty-three saves and collected the win in net for the Thunderbirds. Twin City has posted a 4-6-0 record over the past ten games, and recently slipped to 5th place in the FPHL's Continental Division standings. The Thunderbirds are 0-3-0 in head-to-head matchups against the Black Bears this season. Twin City held a 3-1 lead over Binghamton during the 2nd period of the team's only previous trip to Visions Veterans Memorial Arena this season on Saturday, November 29th, 2025, but surrendered four of the final five goals of the matchup to drop a 5-4 decision. Scoring leaders for the Thunderbirds entering tonight's road matchup include Gus Ford (21), Zach White (18), Roman Kraemer (11), and Jan Salak (11).

Binghamton (30-4-0) has won eight of its last ten games entering tonight's home game against Twin City. The Black Bears currently hold a ten-point lead over the Monroe Moccasins for 1st place in the FPHL's league standings. Binghamton has a thirty-point advantage over the Port Huron Prowlers for 1st place in the Empire Division standings. The Black Bears suffered a four-goal shutout loss on home ice to the Pee Dee IceCats on Saturday, January 24th, 2026. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for Binghamton. It was only the second loss for the Black Bears on home ice this season. Binghamton has won seventeen of nineteen games played this year at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Scoring leaders for the Black Bears entering tonight's matchup include CJ Stubbs (25), Gavin Yates (21), and Mac Jansen (21). Binghamton will return to action next weekend with back-to-back home games against the Indiana Sentinels following this weekend's battles against the Thunderbirds.

Tonight's game is set to begin at 7:00pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube and WTOB Radio. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







