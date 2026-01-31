IceCats Hand Athens First Home Loss of Season
Published on January 30, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Pee Dee IceCats News Release
ATHENS, GA - The Pee Dee IceCats handed the Athens Rock Lobsters their first loss on home ice this season with a 4-2 win on Friday night.
Parker Rutherford stopped 51 shots en route to the win, including stopping all 25 shots faced in the third period to backstop the IceCats to the victory.
Patriks Marcinkevics scored twice to lead the offense, which also received goals from Alexander Legkov and Dennis Zaichyk. Pee Dee also went 2-for-4 on the power play and 8-of-9 on the penalty kill in the game, thanks in large part to the heroics of Rutherford.
The game also marked the IceCats debut of Divyne Apollon, who wore number 15 and ended the night with seven minutes in penalties.
The same two teams go back at it on Saturday night at Aikens Ford Arena, with game time slated for 7:05 pm. The Powers Properties Pregame Show starts at 6:50 pm on the IceCats Broadcast Network.
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2026
- IceCats Hand Athens First Home Loss of Season - Pee Dee IceCats
- FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps - FPHL
- Lobsters Fall on Greek Night - Athens Rock Lobsters
- IceCats Deal Lobsters First Home Loss of the Season - Athens Rock Lobsters
- Thunderbirds Win Overtime Decision over Black Bears, 5-4 - Twin City Thunderbirds
- Bobcats Hold off Hat Tricks 5-4 for Big Divisional Win - Blue Ridge Bobcats
- Bloop Goal Sends Prowlers Past Wolves - Port Huron Prowlers
- Danbury Falls 5-4 to Blue Ridge in Crucial Game 1 of Fourth-Seed Showdown - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Black Bears Comeback Falls Short in OT - Binghamton Black Bears
- River Dragons Take Down Biloxi, 7-3 - Columbus River Dragons
- Yevdokimov, Dragons, Take Down Breakers - Biloxi Breakers
- Rock Lobsters Team Statement - Jonny Ruiz - Athens Rock Lobsters
- Game Preview: Blue Ridge Bobcats Host Danbury Hat Tricks: January 30 - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Thunderbirds Set for Road Series against Black Bears - Twin City Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.