IceCats Hand Athens First Home Loss of Season

Published on January 30, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







ATHENS, GA - The Pee Dee IceCats handed the Athens Rock Lobsters their first loss on home ice this season with a 4-2 win on Friday night.

Parker Rutherford stopped 51 shots en route to the win, including stopping all 25 shots faced in the third period to backstop the IceCats to the victory.

Patriks Marcinkevics scored twice to lead the offense, which also received goals from Alexander Legkov and Dennis Zaichyk. Pee Dee also went 2-for-4 on the power play and 8-of-9 on the penalty kill in the game, thanks in large part to the heroics of Rutherford.

The game also marked the IceCats debut of Divyne Apollon, who wore number 15 and ended the night with seven minutes in penalties.

The same two teams go back at it on Saturday night at Aikens Ford Arena, with game time slated for 7:05 pm. The Powers Properties Pregame Show starts at 6:50 pm on the IceCats Broadcast Network.







