Scott Brand out as IceCats GM

Published on January 27, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

FLORENCE, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats announced today the departure of Scott Brand from the organization. Brand had served in the role of business GM for the team.

The IceCats organization wishes to thank Scott for his hard work and dedication to the team as it began operations, and we are grateful for his contributions to the IceCats family. We wish him success in his next venture.

In the interim, Nick Graham will take on a larger role within the business operations in Florence, SC and IceCats CEO Mike Ronan will also handle a larger portion of the day-to-day leadership of the organization.

The IceCats are back on the ice this Friday and Saturday night in Athens against the Rock Lobsters, with the Powers Properties Pregame Show starting at 6:50 pm for both games. The next IceCats home game is Friday, February 13 at 7:15 pm against the Twin City Thunderbirds. Tickets for all remaining IceCats home games are on sale now through the Florence Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com .







