IceCats Make History with 4-0 Shutout of Black Bears

Published on January 25, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - The Pee Dee IceCats became the first team to ever shut out the Binghamton Black Bears on home ice with a 4-0 win on Saturday night at Visions Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

After a hard-fought loss on Friday night, the IceCats picked up right where they left off with a goal 3:50 into the first period off the stick of Alexander Legkov, his team-leading 23rd goal of the season. Then Pee Dee doubled the lead on a Patriks Marcinkevics goal at 10:10 to make it 2-0.

During the stoppage after the goal, Pee Dee was assessed a bench minor penalty for an illegal roster, as forward Chance Adrian was dressed but not listed on the roster sheet. As a result Binghamton ended up with a power play that put a stopper on the IceCats momentum for the moment.

Following a scoreless second period, the IceCats would one again net an early goal to start a period, this time off the stick of Dominiks Marcinkevics who beat Black Bears goalie Dominik Tmej (13 saves, L) to give Pee Dee some breathing room.

Binghamton kept the pressure on all period long, registering a total of 17 shots in the frame. IceCats goaltender Parker Rutherford answered the call, totaling 35 saves in all for the game to record his first professional shutout.

Dennis Zychick added the empty net goal late for a 4-0 final.

Notes:

The game marked the first time in franchise history that Binghamton has been shut out at home. The blanking was Rutherford's first of his professional career, and the first in Pee Dee IceCats history. Binghamton lost at home in regulation for only the second time this season (Athens, Nov. 14) and third time this season (at Port Huron, November 1). With the win, Pee Dee moves back into the fourth and final playoff spot in the FPHL's Continental Division.

The IceCats return to action next weekend in Athens against the Rock Lobsters, but the next home games are February 13, 14 and 15 when they host the Twin City Thunderbirds. Tickets are on sale now for all remaining home games through the Florence Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2026

IceCats Make History with 4-0 Shutout of Black Bears - Pee Dee IceCats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.