Wolves Dropped on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Published on January 25, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Game two of the home and home series between the Wolves and Hat Tricks moved to the Watertown Municipal Arena on this very cold Saturday night, for the eleventh meeting between the two teams this season. Coming off Friday night's 3-2 shootout loss, the Wolves were hoping for a little home cooking to back to the win column. It was the second shootout between these two teams and also the fifth overtime game of the season.

The Hat Tricks' Jordan Kromm got the scoring started at the 14:54 mark of the first assisted by Genaro Fronduto, giving Danbury the 1-0 lead. Danbury would extend the lead to 2-0 on an Austin Bellefeuille goal, assisted by Kaiden Kanderka at 16:23 of the first.

Watertown cut the lead in half at the 017:03 point when Yefim Mishkin netted a goal assisted by Chase DiBari making it 2-1 in favor of Danbury. The Hat Tricks outshot Watertown 20-10 in the period, and took the 2-1 lead into the break.

Austin Bellefeuille added his second goal of the night at 5:19 of the second, putting the Hat Tricks back up by two goals, making the score 3-1. Assists on the goal belonged to Jadyn Fennell and Anton Rubstov. The Hat Tricks continued to outshoot Watertown,12-6 in the period.

At the 14:37 mark of the third, Danbury continued to pour on the offense, this time it was Maxim Maziarchuk making it 4-1, assisted by Eli Rivers and Kadyn Fennell.

Just 10 seconds later, Kaiden Kanderka made it 5-1, assisted by Kadyn Fennell and Justin Movali. The Hat Tricks held on for the 5-1 win.

