Wolves Keep it Close in Tight Loss to Binghamton

Published on January 18, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The previous eleven games between these two teams has been a lopsided affair with the Black Bears taking ten wins along the way. The Wolves lone bright spot came two weeks ago when Watertown ended Binghamton's fifteen game win streak, with a 4-3 win here in the Watertown Municipal Arena. Since that night, the Black Bears have responded by starting another streak, with four wins coming into the night, with the Wolves trying to get back to the win column following last night's loss in Binghamton.

The Black Bears leading goal scorer CJ Stubbs took advantage of a Wolves penalty and put Binghamton up 1-0 on a power play goal at 8:25 of the frame, assisted by Ivan Bonderenko and Austin D'Orazio. That would be the only goal of the first twenty minutes with Binghamton outshooting Watertown 15-4 in the period.

Watertown took advantage of a power play to tie the game at the 7:01 mark of the second making the score 1-1 on a Hunter Hall goal, assisted by Konstantin Chernyuk and Egor Filippov.

The third power play goal of the night was registered at the 17:18 mark when Dan Stone put the Black Bears back on top 2-1, assisted by Kyle Stephen. Binghamton held that lead after forty minutes of play, with the Wolves outshooting Binghamton 16-8 in the period.

The final twenty minutes of the game went scoreless, and the Black Bears held on for a 2-1 win.

Next weekend the Wolves will once again battle the Danbury Hat Tricks in a home and home series, beginning Friday night in Watertown at 7:30. The Black Bears will be back on home ice next weekend as they host the Pee Dee Ice Cats for games.







