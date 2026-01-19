Zydeco Lull 'Crows to Sleep, 4-1

The Scarecrows and Zydeco kicked off the second half of their series on Friday night as Topeka took a 4-2 win. Despite the Scarecrows ability to secure their seventh win of the season series it has all come in 1 and 2 goal games. These two squads are closer than their appearance in the standings and each has their eyes set on future success.

Baton Rouge got things started early when Blake Keller was the recipient of some tic--tac-toe passing from Nick Ketola and Dmitry Kuznetsov, who scored his 200th career FPHL point on the play, as Keller deposited the puck into the open crease behind Daniil Bryzgalov for a 1-0 lead just 5:50 into the first period. Topeka had a power play after an ensuing fight between Justin Schmit and Matthew Bazarin saw Bazarin penalized the extra two minutes for illegal equipment. Topeka was unable to cash in however, but 12:04 into the period Scott Coash buried a shot off a perfect faceoff play from TJ Sneath to tie the game up 1-1.

It seemed to continue to roll Baton Rouge's way after Jake Cox was able to score just 2:47 into the second period for the 2-1 edge and things got tougher as Jacob Gagnon was assessed a 5 minute major and match penalty for slew footing and on a Ross Bartlett point shot a puck deflected off of Tyler Larwood and into the net for a power play goal past Bryzgalov for the 3-1 advantage.

Topeka continued to try to scratch and claw their way back, but it wasn't to be as Nick Ketola scored a final dagger at 14:26 of the third to give the Zydeco the 4-1 victory.

Bryzgalov stopped 18 of 22 in the loss.

Bryzgalov stopped 18 of 22 in the loss.

The Scarecrows return home to close out the weekend series tomorrow afternoon at 4:05pm looking for a chance to pull back within two points of Port Huron.







