First Responder Jersey Auction Info

Published on February 3, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Topeka Scarecrows News Release







Fans, we're excited to share some new details about our upcoming First Responders Jersey Auction that will take place on Saturday February 7th. Starting bids will open at $200.00, with increments of $25.00.

We will also offer a "Buy It Now" option for $750.00. Pre-bidding is now live and will remain open online until Friday at 3:00 PM. To place a pre-bid, simply email scarecrowsjerseys@gmail.com with the player's name, your bid amount, and your maximum bid that you would like to stop at. Please include your full name and phone number so we can contact you if a higher bid comes in before the deadline on Friday at 3:00.

After the game on Saturday, any jerseys not purchased through the "Buy It Now" option will be available in a live auction to the fans in attendance. The starting bid will be the highest pre-bid amount. If no one surpasses your max bid, you will win that player's game-worn jersey.

If you win a jersey, you will be contacted on Monday, February 9, to pay via credit card over the phone. Once payment is received, the jersey will be shipped directly to you. If you have any questions or wish to place a bid or "Buy It Now," please email us at scarecrowsjerseys@gmail.com.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2026

First Responder Jersey Auction Info - Topeka Scarecrows

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.