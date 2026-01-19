Bernard Silences the Music, 4-0

Splitting the Friday and Saturday games the Scarecrows and the Zydeco met on Sunday afternoon for the rubber match of the three game series. With Topeka looking to narrow Port Huron's lead on them in the division and Baton Rouge trying to climb back into playoff contention the points for both sides are vital at this point in the season.

After not being able to score in the late part of the game yesterday Topeka made sure they found the first one tonight as Elijah Wilson dropped a pass to TJ Sneath who found a wide open Aldiyar Nurlan at the opposite post for his first goal as a Scarecrow to make it 1-0 Topeka. The Scarecrows struck again 18:13 into the first period as Tyler Inlow was able to tip home a TJ Sneath shot from the point to put Topeka up 2-0.

The Scarecrows came out punching in period three as just 2:45 in on a power play Connor Lind found TJ Sneath in front of the net for a tip over Connor Green for Topeka's third goal of the game. Elijah Wilson once again found his name on the score sheet as Nurlan ripped a shot from the top of the circle after a power play expired and the puck deflected right to Wilson who put it into the empty cage for the 4-0 win.

Sammy Bernard stopped all 33 shots he faced for his second shut out of the season and his 10th win overall.

