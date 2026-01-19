Scarecrows Turn Down Zydeco, 4-2

Topeka returned home after a 5 game trip to the south that saw the Scarecrows take 4 of 5 and look to continue a hot streak in their home barn. Baton Rouge on the other hand had found point in 7 of their last 11 and were looking to continue their rise out of the Continental division basement.

After a delayed start and some technical issues both sides saw a little bit of everything in the first period from broken glass to power plays, penalty kills, big saves and unique opportunities. Though these teams didn't need to reintroduce themselves it was right back to where the action left off on NewYear's Eve. After a successful penalty kill of a Trevor Grasby high stick Topeka got a chance of their own on the power play as Kim Miettinen was charged with the hold and newcomer Aldiyar Nurlan found Scott Coash with a perfect pass that beat Connor Green for the 1-0 lead for Topeka 19:36 into the period.

The Scarecrows found themselves on another power play 3:23 into the second period as Steven Ford took a high sticking minor on Trevor Grasby. On the ensuing power play Cameron Clark ripped a one timer past Green for the 2-0 lead and put Topeka a perfect 2 for 2 on the power play. Though the Scarecrows had to kill another penalty on a too many men minor they weren't done with the offense. With just 12 seconds left to go Cameron Clark once again found the back of the net over Green on another set up from Nurlan for each of their second of the night and Topeka's 3-0 lead stood tall after 40.

Baton Rouge constantly battles when it comes to the Scarecrows however and tonight was no different. After a Quinn O'Reilly tripping minor saw the Zydeco's Dmitry Kuznetsov fire one past Sammy Bernard to break the shutout bid and bring Baton Rouge to 3-1. 16 seconds later Bailey Bilney-Morrissette scored his first as a Zydeco closing the gap to 3-2. After a lot of back and forth with just 2:16 to go in the game Trevor Grasby was the beneficiary of a tic-tac-toe passing performance and deposited it behind Green for the 4-2 victory.

Bernard stopped 30 of 32 in the win, his 9th of the season.

The Scarecrows and Zydeco meet up again tomorrow night, Saturday January 17th at 7:05pm. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster or at the Cable Dahmer Box office.







