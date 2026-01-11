Bad Start Breaks Crows, 8-5

Published on January 11, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Topeka Scarecrows News Release







The Scarecrows made their way back to the Gulf Coast after taking a series here in Biloxi last weekend. The early season results have been mixed as both weekend series in Topeka were split with Topeka winning Friday and Biloxi winning Saturday. Last weekend was the first time either team took a weekend series.

Early in the first period after a bit of a back and forth start Biloxi found the back of the net after Brandon Lucchesi fired it off a crouching Daniil Bryzgalov and it ricocheted behind him for the 1-0 lead 5:00 into the game. The Breakers found the net again as after an Aimy Royer shot deflected away Darius Davidson had a shot from the slot that beat Bryzgalov 8:35 into the period for the 2-0 advantage. After the Scarecrows Cory Checco took a tripping minor Cameron Clark was sprung shorthanded and on a breakaway with a defender on his back managed to beat Rahul Sharma to bring Topeka back within a goal at 9:17. 38 seconds later Scott Coash broke in on a two on one and once again was able to beat Sharma to tie the game up 2-2. While still on the power play Trey Fischer found a Declan Flannagan rebound and put it behind Bryzgalov just 37 seconds later to.give Biloxi back their lead, 3-2. After an Elijah Wilson tripping call Lucas Piekarczyk joined in on the scoring on another rebound attempt sent past a sprawling Bryzgalov for the 4-2 Breakers lead. The former Scarecrow Carter Thornton tipped a fifth past Bryzgalov with 1:10 to go in the first period to put Biloxi up 5-2.

After the scoring output in the first the second period felt eerily silent until 15:27 of the period when Aldiyar Nurlan poke checked a puck past the Scarecrows defense and was off to the races going forehand-backhand and beating Bryzgalov for the 6-2 lead. Topeka found their own scoring touch however as TJ Sneath put home an Elijah Wilson rebound past Sharma to bring Topeka back within three, 6-3 at 17:44. A final attempt with two seconds to go was reviewed and confirmed no goal.

After the chaotic end to the second period it was expected Topeka would come out strong, but it was Thornton once again finding the back of the net for Biloxi to make it 7-3. 101 seconds later Cory Checco took a pass from Hugo Koch in the slot, picked his corner and beat Sharma to bring the Scarecrows back to within three again, 7-4. TJ Sneath added his second of the night on an odd shot from the corner that hit off Sharma's skate and ended up in the back of the net at 12:13 of the third. Newcomer Aimy Royer scored his first professional goal just 41 seconds later to ice the game however,8-5.

Bryzgalov stopped 38 of 46 in the loss.

Topeka returns to action tomorrow night against these Breakers at 7pm. Tune in on Youtube or Sporfie.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.